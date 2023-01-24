Read full article on original website
Related
Legendary Music Producer Rick Rubin Shares His Creative Process: “I Dedicate All Of Myself”
Listen up, artists, Rick Rubin is speaking. You may not be familiar with the name Rick Rubin, but you’re certainly familiar with his work. He’s a producer that has worked with some of the biggest acts in music, like Beastie Boys, Run DMC, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Metallica, and, in Country, The Chicks and Johnny Cash’s American series, which includes Johnny’s now iconic final album American IV: The Man Comes Around, which featured his all-time great cover of “Hurt”.
Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel Is Ready to Use Her Crown as a 'Force for Good'
"Recently crowned Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel stopped by the Cheddar News studio to talk about fashion, sustainability, and her morning routine. Here are some of the highlights. On her goals for her year as Miss Universe:"I want to expand on my mission to use fashion as a force for good. I'm a designer, and I've been sewing for half of my life now, and I want to push more sustainability and ethical practices within the industry, because the industry is the second-largest polluting industry in the world." On her training regimen leading up to her big win: "Training is everyday in one way...
Comments / 0