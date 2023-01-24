"Recently crowned Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel stopped by the Cheddar News studio to talk about fashion, sustainability, and her morning routine. Here are some of the highlights. On her goals for her year as Miss Universe:"I want to expand on my mission to use fashion as a force for good. I'm a designer, and I've been sewing for half of my life now, and I want to push more sustainability and ethical practices within the industry, because the industry is the second-largest polluting industry in the world." On her training regimen leading up to her big win: "Training is everyday in one way...

