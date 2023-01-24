ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burke 50, Stuart, Neb. 32

Corsica/Stickney 48, Bridgewater-Emery 27

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43

Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42

Ethan 52, Canistota 22

Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18

Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33

Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42

Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39

Lennox 67, Madison 22

Lyman 73, Colome 45

Miller 43, Chamberlain 31

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47

Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46

New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46

Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55

Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33

South Border, N.D. 76, North Border 68

South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT

St. Mary’s, Neb. 61, Gregory 46

Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23

Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13

Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30

Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17

Winner 61, Crow Creek 47

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

