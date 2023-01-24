Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burke 50, Stuart, Neb. 32
Corsica/Stickney 48, Bridgewater-Emery 27
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Garretson 43
Deuel 46, Britton-Hecla 42
Ethan 52, Canistota 22
Freeman 59, Mitchell Christian 18
Groton Area 39, Northwestern 33
Howard 51, McCook Central/Montrose 42
Kimball/White Lake 42, Platte-Geddes 39
Lennox 67, Madison 22
Lyman 73, Colome 45
Miller 43, Chamberlain 31
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Potter County 47
Napoleon/G-S, N.D. 56, Herreid/Selby Area 46
New Underwood 50, Kadoka Area 46
Sioux Falls Christian 67, West Central 55
Sisseton 62, Richland, N.D. 33
South Border, N.D. 76, North Border 68
South Border, N.D. 76, North Central Co-Op 68, OT
St. Mary’s, Neb. 61, Gregory 46
Wakpala 54, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 23
Warner 57, Aberdeen Christian 13
Wausa, Neb. 44, Gayville-Volin 30
Webster 53, Waverly-South Shore 17
Winner 61, Crow Creek 47
