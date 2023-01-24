Monday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 61, Caldera 52
Central 67, Dallas 48
Cleveland 52, Roosevelt 50
Corvallis 67, South Albany 56
Country Christian 59, Portland Waldorf 55
Creswell 41, Elmira 35, OT
Crosshill Christian 60, C.S. Lewis 17
Mannahouse Christian 69, Portland Christian 54
McNary 53, Sprague 32
Pleasant Hill 85, Siuslaw 36
Redmond 61, Mountain View 60
Silverton 59, McKay 53
Sisters 51, La Pine 47
St. Paul 54, Perrydale 34
Summit 82, Ridgeview 52
West Albany 63, Crescent Valley 54
West Salem 79, North Salem 55
Willamette Valley Christian 69, Oregon School for Deaf 17
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
