Oregon State

Monday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 61, Caldera 52

Central 67, Dallas 48

Cleveland 52, Roosevelt 50

Corvallis 67, South Albany 56

Country Christian 59, Portland Waldorf 55

Creswell 41, Elmira 35, OT

Crosshill Christian 60, C.S. Lewis 17

Mannahouse Christian 69, Portland Christian 54

McNary 53, Sprague 32

Pleasant Hill 85, Siuslaw 36

Redmond 61, Mountain View 60

Silverton 59, McKay 53

Sisters 51, La Pine 47

St. Paul 54, Perrydale 34

Summit 82, Ridgeview 52

West Albany 63, Crescent Valley 54

West Salem 79, North Salem 55

Willamette Valley Christian 69, Oregon School for Deaf 17

