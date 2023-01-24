ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Apple Valley 4, Breck 2

Bloomington Jefferson 4, Chaska/Chanhassen 1

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4, Pine Area 1

Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 2, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1

Eagan 3, Hastings 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1, Marshall 1, OT

Maple Grove 2, North Wright County 2, OT

New Prague 5, Waconia 2

Owatonna 8, Rochester Century 0

Rochester Mayo 8, Mankato West 1

Windom 8, Austin 2

Comments / 0

