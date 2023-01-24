Monday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bend 45, Caldera 41
Clackamas 87, Gresham 13
Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 40
Creswell 52, Elmira 45
Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 25
Faith Bible 43, Gaston 36
Gervais 48, Damascus Christian 41
La Pine 59, Sisters 45
McNary 62, Sprague 42
Mountain View 57, Redmond 31
Newport 48, Tillamook 40
Pleasant Hill 56, Siuslaw 11
Portland Christian 44, Mannahouse Christian 40
Silverton 49, McKay 35
South Albany 50, Corvallis 45
Southwest Christian 52, Columbia Christian 26
St. Paul 71, Perrydale 7
Summit 58, Ridgeview 43
West Salem 69, North Salem 27
