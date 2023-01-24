ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bend 45, Caldera 41

Clackamas 87, Gresham 13

Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 40

Creswell 52, Elmira 45

Crosshill Christian 52, C.S. Lewis 25

Faith Bible 43, Gaston 36

Gervais 48, Damascus Christian 41

La Pine 59, Sisters 45

McNary 62, Sprague 42

Mountain View 57, Redmond 31

Newport 48, Tillamook 40

Pleasant Hill 56, Siuslaw 11

Portland Christian 44, Mannahouse Christian 40

Silverton 49, McKay 35

South Albany 50, Corvallis 45

Southwest Christian 52, Columbia Christian 26

St. Paul 71, Perrydale 7

Summit 58, Ridgeview 43

West Salem 69, North Salem 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

