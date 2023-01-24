ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Washington Informer

D.C. Gov’t Launches Annual ‘Dream Pitch’ Program for Small Businesses

D.C.'s Department of Small and Local Business Development launched this week its annual Dream Pitch Program, in which participants get the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges and present the knowledge they gained through the program.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery

Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities.
D.C. Launches WeAspire 2023

The D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development announced recently the launch of WeAspire 2023, the focus of the Aspire to Entrepreneurial program for the city's returning-citizen-led businesses.
ALLEN-HERRING: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programs Bridging the Financial Equity Gap in D.C.

Until we reach financial equity for all in the DMV, United Way NCA will continue to invest in IRS-trained professionals to help our residents receive free tax preparation services each year.
D.C. Auto Show Draws Large Crowds to See New Vehicles

Thousands of people have visited the Washington, D.C. Auto Show 2023 since its opening on Jan. 20 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest to see the latest models of vehicles and learn about developments in the automotive industry.
Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns

Brookland Middle School student Leana Jenkins counted among those who last saw Karon Blake alive and well in the classroom, just hours before he was shot and killed less than a mile from the northeast D.C. school.
Norton Chides GOP Lawmakers for Push Against Nonresident Voting in D.C.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Friday that she will work to defeat a resolution introduced by Rep. James Comer and a similar motion filed by Sen. Tom Cotton that negates a bill in the District allowing nonresidents in the city to vote in local elections.
MLK Holiday Events Mark Legacy and a Call to End Gun Violence

Hundreds of people lined up Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast to commemorate the federal and local holiday of the thoroughfare's namesake and support the call for the end to gun violence in the District during the annual peace walk and parade on Jan. 16.
The mission of The Washington Informer was established by its Publiser Dr. Calvin W. Rolark in 1964. We will inform, inspire, educate and empower the Black community by providing news and information about issues that matter to them most and broaden the perspective of others about the positive contributions of Black Americans to society as a whole.

