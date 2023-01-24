Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series
African Americans have been a significant part of Washington, D.C.'s civic life and identity since the city was first declared the new nation’s capital in 1791. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Gov’t Launches Annual ‘Dream Pitch’ Program for Small Businesses
D.C.'s Department of Small and Local Business Development launched this week its annual Dream Pitch Program, in which participants get the opportunity to pitch their businesses to a panel of judges and present the knowledge they gained through the program. The post D.C. Gov’t Launches Annual ‘Dream Pitch’ Program for Small Businesses appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing
The housing crisis and the challenges churches are facing are hand in hand in the District. The post D.C. Churches Challenged But Not Giving Up, Working for Affordable Housing appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery
Several months into his recovery from a mild stroke, D.C. Council member Vincent C. Gray recently doubled down on his assertion that Council Chairman Phil Mendelson and others have erroneously and unfairly underestimated his cognitive abilities. The post Gray Challenges Misconceptions About Stroke Recovery appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Launches WeAspire 2023
The D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development announced recently the launch of WeAspire 2023, the focus of the Aspire to Entrepreneurial program for the city’s returning-citizen-led businesses. The post D.C. Launches WeAspire 2023 appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ALLEN-HERRING: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programs Bridging the Financial Equity Gap in D.C.
Until we reach financial equity for all in the DMV, United Way NCA will continue to invest in IRS-trained professionals to help our residents receive free tax preparation services each year. The post ALLEN-HERRING: Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Programs Bridging the Financial Equity Gap in D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Union Station Amtrak Lounge Getting Makeover
The Union Station Amtrak Metropolitan Lounge closed for renovations this week. The post Union Station Amtrak Lounge Getting Makeover appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Auto Show Draws Large Crowds to See New Vehicles
Thousands of people have visited the Washington, D.C. Auto Show 2023 since its opening on Jan. 20 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest to see the latest models of vehicles and learn about developments in the automotive industry. The post D.C. Auto Show Draws Large Crowds to See New Vehicles appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Moten Strikes the Right Note with Music-Filled Anti-Violence Conference
After a series of shootings in recent weeks, the conference felt particularly urgent. The post Moten Strikes the Right Note with Music-Filled Anti-Violence Conference appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Ex-D.C. AG Racine Joins Law Firm Hogan Lovells
Former D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has joined international law firm Hogan Lovells as their newest litigation partner in its Washington office, the firm announced Tuesday. The post Ex-D.C. AG Racine Joins Law Firm Hogan Lovells appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. Council Overrides Mayor Bowser’s Veto of Revised Criminal Code
The D.C. Council voted 12 to 1 to override Mayor Muriel Bowser's veto of the Revised Criminal Code Act. The post D.C. Council Overrides Mayor Bowser’s Veto of Revised Criminal Code appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies
One of the most astute political strategists to ever work in the labor movement — Geraldine P. Boykin — died on Jan. 13. The post Local Labor Pioneer Geraldine Boykin Dies appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets
Two D.C. streets have been identified as the likeliest city locations for drivers to get ticketed for parking violations. The post Fine Points: D.C.’s Likeliest Locations for Parking Tickets appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Civil Rights Activists Who Knew MLK Still Going Strong
Had King lived, he would have been 94 on Jan. 15. The post Civil Rights Activists Who Knew MLK Still Going Strong appeared first on The Washington Informer.
D.C. AG Schwalb Names New Leadership Team
D.C. Attorney General Brian L. Schwalb announced Friday appointments to his senior leadership team, including Ryan Jones, who ran against him in the 2022 Democratic primary. The post D.C. AG Schwalb Names New Leadership Team appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns
Brookland Middle School student Leana Jenkins counted among those who last saw Karon Blake alive and well in the classroom, just hours before he was shot and killed less than a mile from the northeast D.C. school. The post Young People Get Candid About Safety Concerns appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Racine Joins DXC Technology’s Board
Former D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine has joined the board of DXC Technology Co. The post Racine Joins DXC Technology’s Board appeared first on The Washington Informer.
National Tensions Heat Up Over Gas Stove Regulations
The usually uncontroversial Consumer Product Safety Commission sparked the newest culture war fire with an announcement this week about its continued plans to explore new regulations on gas stoves. The post National Tensions Heat Up Over Gas Stove Regulations appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Norton Chides GOP Lawmakers for Push Against Nonresident Voting in D.C.
D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton said Friday that she will work to defeat a resolution introduced by Rep. James Comer and a similar motion filed by Sen. Tom Cotton that negates a bill in the District allowing nonresidents in the city to vote in local elections. The post Norton Chides GOP Lawmakers for Push Against Nonresident Voting in D.C. appeared first on The Washington Informer.
MLK Holiday Events Mark Legacy and a Call to End Gun Violence
Hundreds of people lined up Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Southeast to commemorate the federal and local holiday of the thoroughfare’s namesake and support the call for the end to gun violence in the District during the annual peace walk and parade on Jan. 16. The post MLK Holiday Events Mark Legacy and a Call to End Gun Violence appeared first on The Washington Informer.
