Razor blades on gas pumps in North Carolina and napkins on door handles in Georgia: A Reminder to Stay SafeKendra M.Atlanta, GA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta areaAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Gentrification In Westside AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com
Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct. A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
After 10 years as Jackson head football coach, Dary Myricks moving up to assistant principal
JACKSON — After 10 years as the head football coach at Jackson High School, Dary Myricks is moving up to an assistant principal position at the school. The school system is looking for a new head coach. Myricks said his goal has always been to move up in administration,...
fox5atlanta.com
Some students still without a school after being withdrawn from Westlake High School
ATLANTA - Some Fulton County students say they are still without a school after the district withdrew over 350 students at Westlake High School. The district says it removed students with unverified residency because of overcrowding, but some families claim point to a faulty process and problems getting help. For...
secretatlanta.co
11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once
Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
Three from Pittsburgh charged in shootout with Police in Atlanta
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 29-year-old Spencer Liberto, 30-year-old Matthew Macar and 35-year-old Sarah Wasilewski were charged with domestic terrorism and criminal trespass.
atlantafi.com
The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week
The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center
So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?
The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Parents still fighting to get dozens of kids re-enrolled in metro Atlanta high school
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Last week, hundreds of students were unenrolled from school after a round of address verifications. Nearly a week later, dozens of parents are still fighting to get their children back in the classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes learned that around 400 students were told last...
GPB morning headlines for January 25, 2023
A Fulton County prosecutor argued Tuesday against immediately releasing a report by a special grand jury. Sixty Democratic state lawmakers have signed on to a bill to repeal Georgia’s abortion law, which limits the procedure around six-weeks into pregnancy. Atlanta on Monday began its annual count of people facing...
fox5atlanta.com
Loved ones release balloons for Atlanta murder victim
The family of 32-year-old Atlanta murder victim Nicholas Williams are still searching for answers after police found his burned body in a field mid-December. His Michigan family traveled to Georgia for a balloon release in his memory.
Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
A man was shot in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta commercial center Wednesday night, and robbery investigators are looking into the incident, authorities said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
10NEWS
‘I was beaten, my dreads pulled out’: Georgia college student attacked off campus in possible hate crime
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police are working to find out who attacked a Kennesaw State University student outside his off-campus apartment over the weekend. The student, Jalique Rosemond, who is Black, said two young white men he had never seen before rushed at him, beat him and called him racial slurs.
Multiple crashes on I-75 in metro Atlanta cause major congestion
At least four crashes Wednesday caused backups on I-75, two of which led to complete interstate shutdowns....
UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink
Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
