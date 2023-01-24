ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

secretatlanta.co

11 Iconic Things You Have To Do In Atlanta At Least Once

Atlanta is home to so many incredible things to do, honoring our influential history, the promising present, and where we’re heading in the future! From world-famous attractions to the best in art and culture, check out these renowned things to do across the city. There’s truly something for everyone, including family-fun, unforgettable nightlife, and nature hotspots.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

The Original Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening In Metro Atlanta This Week

The Original Hot Chicken, launched by Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, is gearing up to bring Nashville-style hot chicken to metro Atlanta’s northwest suburbs. The area already has some of the best hot chicken in the Southeast, so this should be interesting. The grand opening of The Original Hot Chicken restaurant...
WOODSTOCK, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Arrests point to broad pull of protests against Atlanta training center

So far 18 people have been detained in metro Atlanta on domestic terrorism charges in connection with the movement opposing Atlanta’s new training center, which would be built on 85 currently forested acres in southern DeKalb County. Those charged over the last month are, in fact, largely from out of state. Generally speaking, they’re college educated and lack prior criminal records. They’re predominantly white.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man shot on Baywood Drive in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man was taken to the hospital after being shot on Baywood Drive Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to 2380 Baywood Drive SE. around 1:40 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was reportedly shot after a verbal altercation escalated to gunfire.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers?

The next time you watch a MARTA bus driver make a squeaky-tight turn with ease, you can thank Howard Harris, who teaches novices to navigate Atlanta’s labyrinthine streets. The post Ask Atlanta: Who trains the MARTA bus drivers? appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Loved ones release balloons for Atlanta murder victim

The family of 32-year-old Atlanta murder victim Nicholas Williams are still searching for answers after police found his burned body in a field mid-December. His Michigan family traveled to Georgia for a balloon release in his memory.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Solar Projects to Create More Than 2,500 Jobs

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A major global manufacturer of solar energy...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink

Atlanta Police are investigating the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy outside a Southwest Atlanta skating rink on Saturday night. According to the preliminary report, officers responded to the Cascade Skating rink at 3351 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr SW just before 11:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located the […] The post UPDATE: 13-year-old shot and killed outside SW Atlanta skating rink appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA

