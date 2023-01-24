Read full article on original website
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Alexis Rocha, George Ashie - Face To Face at Final Presser
As the countdown continues for the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood this Saturday, January 28, Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Los Angeles ahead of his NABO title defense against George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.
Boxing Scene
Teofimo Lopez Looked "Sharp" In Sandor Martin Fight, Says Lopez Sr.
Teofimo Lopez’s time near the top of the pugilistic mountain proved to be transient. Although a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko vaulted him onto the world stage, George Kambosos Jr. ultimately knocked him off his high horse. A rebirth of sorts was needed for the loquacious former champion, one that...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
Boxing Scene
Chris Billam-Smith Open To Facing Kovalev, Prefers Opetaia or Riakporhe
Chris Billam-Smith believes Richard Riakporhe is refusing to fight him in Bournemouth - which would rule out a potential stadium showdown this summer. ‘CBS’ was ringside on Saturday night as Riakporhe moved to 16-0 by dismantling Krzysztof Glowacki inside four rounds at the Manchester Arena. The cruiserweight pair came...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder: Andy Ruiz Doesn't Have Enough To Beat Me!
Deontay Wilder’s confidence is reigning supreme once again. The former WBC heavyweight champion got back into the win column in October when he crushed former sparring partner Robert Helenius in one round. The victory stopped a two-fight losing streak for Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs), who’d suffered consecutive stoppage defeats...
Artur Beterbiev, Anthony Yarde make weight for title fight in London
Light heavyweight titleholder Artur Beterbiev and challenger Anthony Yarde on Friday made weight for their fight Saturday at OVO Arena Wembley in London (ESPN+). Beterbiev weighed 174.5, a half pound below the division limit. Yarde came in at 174.25. The Russian-Canadian Beterbiev will be defending three belts and attempting to...
Boxing Scene
Kevin Lerena Delays Ring Return Until April, Wants Body and Mind in Top Form
Heavyweight contender Kevin Lerena is planning to take additional time off before returning to the ring. Lerena (28-2, 14 KOs) had initially planned to fight in the month of March. But now he might stay out until a date in April. As BoxingScene.com recently reported, he might return to the...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
Boxing Scene
Dan Azeez Reflects on Sparring Experience With Artur Beterbiev
British champion Dan Azeez has lifted the lid on his month-long sparring experience with unified light-heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev. The Russian is about to take on Azeez’s fellow Londoner Anthony Yarde at the Wembley Arena on Saturday night when he will put his IBF, WBC and WBO belts on the line.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren on Beterbiev-Yarder: It Was Important To Get Home Advantage
Frank Warren is always going to back his man, but he says that one of the reasons he was able to gain home advantage for Anthony Yarde against Artur Beterbiev this weekend was that the champion’s promoters, Top Rank, believe the fight is straightforward for their man. Yarde, who...
Boxing Scene
Yankiel Rivera Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Boxing Scene
Beterbiev’s Assistant Trainer: He’s The Only Guy I’ve Ever Seen Who’s Gotten Better In Mid-30s
Artur Beterbiev turned 38 on Saturday, which makes him one of boxing’s oldest reigning world champions. You wouldn’t know it, according to his assistant trainer. In fact, John Scully has never seen the type of improvement from a boxer Beterbiev’s age that the unbeaten IBF/WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion has made in recent years.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson's Return 4/8 Headed To Newark's Prudential Center; Yoshino Probable Opponent
Shakur Stevenson will return to his hometown to headline another boxing card ESPN will air April 8. BoxingScene.com has learned that Stevenson’s lightweight debut, likely against Japan’s Shuichiro Yoshino, will be held at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The 25-year-old Stevenson (19-0, 9 KOs), who resides near Houston, was born and raised in Newark.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - January 25
Pick It: World Champion Artur Beterbiev vs. #6 Anthony Yarde (Saturday, ESPN+, 3:30 PM EST) 38-year old lineal light heavyweight king Artur Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) has been a pro for roughly ten years and has never been the most active fighter. What the Russian bruiser does is maximize minutes and he’s on the road this weekend to see if he can maximize some more.
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Hearn Is Willing To Do Beterbiev-Bivol On ESPN, We’ll Do It Any Time, Any Place
Based on what Bob Arum has seen from Artur Beterbiev, the destructive Russian’s 91-year-old co-promoter expects him to annihilate Anthony Yarde on Saturday night in London. If the heavily favored Beterbiev beats Yarde, who is the mandatory challenger for his WBO light heavyweight title, Arum hopes to finally match Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) against unbeaten WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) in a full title unification fight later this year. Arum emphasized again, though, that the long-awaited Beterbiev-Bivol battle can only become a reality if ESPN is granted the broadcasting rights to their 12-round, 175-pound championship match in the United States and Canada.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner: Stacked Shows Like This Put More Eyes On The Sport And My Career
Alycia Baumgardner is at the point where she can easily headline shows. For now, she is perfectly fine with sharing the spotlight. The unified junior lightweight champion once again plays the co-main event slot on a high-profile show. It is stateside this time, as Baumgardner collides with France’s Elhem Mekhaled for the undisputed 130-pound championship as part of a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. The event is headlined by the Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz undisputed featherweight champion.
Boxing Scene
Subriel Matias vs. Jeremias Ponce Showtime Tripleheader is Official
Top super lightweight contenders will square off as popular knockout artist Subriel Matias meets undefeated Argentine Jeremias Ponce for the vacant IBF 140-pound World Championship to decide one of the kingpins of the red-hot super lightweight division on Saturday, February 25 live on Showtime from The Armory in Minneapolis headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event.
Boxing Scene
Gary Russell Jr: "I Would Fight Isaac Cruz, I'll Burn His Ass Up"
Gary Russell Jr. felt invincible as his title reign stretched past the five year mark. With the speedy featherweight champion confident that Mark Magsayo would become yet another victim, Russell (31-2, 18 KOs) appeared flustered as a bothersome shoulder injury forced him to battle for most of their contest with just one hand.
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya Optimistic that Tank-Garcia Will Lead to More Collaboration With PBC
Oscar De La Hoya is apparently sanguine about his chances to do more business with one of his bitterest rivals in the industry. The Hall of Fame fighter and head of Golden Boy typically has not had anything much kind to say about Al Haymon, the founder of Premier Boxing Champions, but the two powerbrokers are currently collaborating on an upcoming fight in the spring that will see De La Hoya’s ace client Ryan Garcia in the ring against Haymon’s own in Gervonta “Tank” Davis.
