Based on what Bob Arum has seen from Artur Beterbiev, the destructive Russian’s 91-year-old co-promoter expects him to annihilate Anthony Yarde on Saturday night in London. If the heavily favored Beterbiev beats Yarde, who is the mandatory challenger for his WBO light heavyweight title, Arum hopes to finally match Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KOs) against unbeaten WBA champ Dmitry Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs) in a full title unification fight later this year. Arum emphasized again, though, that the long-awaited Beterbiev-Bivol battle can only become a reality if ESPN is granted the broadcasting rights to their 12-round, 175-pound championship match in the United States and Canada.

10 HOURS AGO