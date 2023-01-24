"If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign visits Delano students

23ABC is celebrating our 70th anniversary at KERO in Bakersfield this year, and in honor of this major milestone, we will be giving back to our community on the 23rd of each month in 2023.

On January 23, students at the Del Vista Math and Science Academy in Delano gathered for an afternoon assembly where they shared a reading of the book " More Than Peach ." After the reading, 23ABC personalities announced that all of the students would be able to choose two books from a special collection in the library.

23ABC 23ABC anchors (L-R) Mike Hart, Marc Blaine, and Kallyn Hobmann host an assembly at Del Vista Math and Science Academy in Delano on January 23, 2023, where they shared the book "More Than Peach" with the students. 23ABC and our parent company, Scripps, donated two books to each student during the visit in order to promote literacy. This visit was part of the Scripps Howard Foundation's "If You Give a Child a Book" Campaign.

62 percent of Kern County students tested below the English and language arts standard set by the state during the 2021-22 school year, according to an assessment by the California Department of Education . In Delano, 60 percent of students failed to meet the required standard for the ELA exam.

Those numbers make people like Ian Anderson, Executive Director of the Kern Literacy Council , say that assemblies like the presentation put on by 23ABC meant to get kids invested in literacy make such a huge difference for the future of our community.

"We know that if children are engaging in literacy in some aspect, especially at the younger age, they're more likely to graduate, complete high school. They're less likely to be involved with the law enforcement, and so in a small way, we're hoping that this is a part of trying to keep kids on the right track and expanding their education," said Anderson.

Third grader Breanna Garcia, who likes socializing with people, says she enjoys reading real-life stories the most, especially when she's bored.

"Well, I only read in school, so I read sometimes in the morning and sometimes before school ends," said Breanna, adding that with the new books, she'll be able to read more at home.

Breanna's teacher, Kymberly Navarro, says the contribution of books to the school will help the students succeed in the future.

"Reading is such and important factor. It teaches them many different lessons in life, and that's a skill they're always going to have. No matter when, they're always going to be reading, so being able to be part of this is just something that I feel like is going to benefit them in the long run," said Navarro.

Anderson and other literacy experts say that reading in early childhood contributes to long-term success for students, including a higher likelihood of graduating high school and going on to higher education.

"We hope that there will be a continuing of utilizing resources like the library. That the idea of not just getting all your information online, realizing that a book can contain so much more, and so our plan is to continue to engage with that school in that area to provide tutoring and other types of services," said Anderson.

Success is on third grader Steven Cerana's mind too. Steven says he's excited to receive his books from the library because he hopes to win a medal of recognition for students at the Del Vista Academy.

"I like reading and I want to get the AR medal," said Steven.

This is the sixth year of the "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, where 23ABC viewers and employees raised money for books, and 23ABC's parent company, Scripps, doubled that donation through the Scripps Howard Fund.

The donations were given to the Kern Literacy Council for the Kern Literacy Project. Additionally, Scholastic , famous for their school book fairs, offered a discount on the books that allowed 23ABC to buy even more for the students. Thanks to our partners, they'll be able to pick up their books, free of charge, at their school library this week

After the reading assembly, seeing the people from 23ABC News, and getting their two new books, both Breanna and Steven said they are interested in becoming teachers so they can help kids learn to read when they get older, too.

"'Cause my mom's a teacher, and I want to see how it is for me," said Steven.

Stay connected to 23ABC, and tune in on February 23rd for our next community giveaway.