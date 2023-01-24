Read full article on original website
EPA Settles with Hilo Enterprise Rent-A-Car for $132K
Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with EAN Holdings, LLC, the operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck in Hilo, Hawaii, to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Since February 2017, EAN has operated illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspools (LCC) serving its check-in site for car and truck rentals. Use of an LCC is a violation of federal regulations.
Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Hilo to pay $132,000 for illegal large capacity cesspools
EAN Holdings, operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Hilo, will pay $132,000 to resolve the U.S. Environmental Protect Agencyʻs claim that the facility’s two large capacity cesspools violated the Safe Drinking Water Act. The consent agreement and final order of Jan. 23, 2023 was announced by the EPA. Since...
Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo
This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released
Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl and holding her captive inside a bus on his Hilo property in September will be back in court this week. Duncan Mahi is facing nearly a dozen charges, including kidnapping, robbery and terroristic threatening. The 52-year-old remains in jail...
Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.
UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open
Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
Baby washed under home after big wave hits property, cars
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
Teen spectator in serious condition after fall in Waimea
According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, a teen is in serious condition after falling off a tree in Waimea.
Line-up Set For 30th Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival
WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The schedule of free, multi-cultural performing arts and hands-on demonstrations has been set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (BIVN) – The full lineup of events and demonstrations has been set for the 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival, set for Saturday, February 4th.
Abigail Kawananakoa’s loved ones recall a life filled with music, laughter and generosity
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 200 loved ones, friends and dignitaries gathered Monday at Mauna Ala, the Royal Mausoleum, for Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa’s private funeral service. There was music, her genealogy chant with royal lineage and stories of her generosity. Those stories included a gift to help preserve hula...
Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
Bomb Threat At Hilo Store, Man Arrested And Charged
HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 43-year-old Hilo man has been charged with terroristic threatening after Tuesday's incident on East Puainako Street. (BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening following an alleged bomb threat at an East Puainako Street retail store on Tuesday. From...
4 HCCC guards sentenced for abusing inmate, conspiring to cover up abuse
Four former correctional officers at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center have been sentenced for assaulting an inmate and conspiracy to cover it up.
Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A community is in shock after a double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island. Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
Charred body found inside banyan tree identified
Hawaii Island police have revealed that a badly burned body discovered within a large banyan tree was a Hilo resident.
