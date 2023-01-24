ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bigislandgazette.com

EPA Settles with Hilo Enterprise Rent-A-Car for $132K

Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with EAN Holdings, LLC, the operator of Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck in Hilo, Hawaii, to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. Since February 2017, EAN has operated illegal, pollution-causing large capacity cesspools (LCC) serving its check-in site for car and truck rentals. Use of an LCC is a violation of federal regulations.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: State cancels high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach in Hilo

This story was updated at 6:59 p.m. Jan. 25. The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled a high bacteria notification for Keaukaha Beach, also known as 4 Miles, in Hilo. The Health Department reports that water sample retesting results showed enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. High...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hilo Car Rental Company Fined For Large Capacity Cesspools

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced a settlement with Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Truck to resolve a claim of violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act. (BIVN) – A rental car company in Hilo has agreed to pay a fine of $132,402 for operating large capacity cesspools...
HILO, HI
CBS News

Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder and rape released

Honolulu — - A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn't commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, who was convicted in 2000 and sentenced to 130 years in prison, should be "released from his shackles immediately," Judge Peter Kubota ruled. That prompted tears, applause and hugs in the Hilo courtroom for Schweitzer, who was flown to the Big Island for the hearing...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Correctional Officers Sentenced For Abusing Inmate, Cover-Up

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The inmate was reportedly held down, and punched and kicked in the head, before the officers orchestrated a conspiracy to cover it up, federal prosecutors say. (BIVN) – Four ex-correctional officers at the Hawaiʻi Community Correctional Center in Hilo were recently sentenced in connection with the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

UPDATE: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open

Updated 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 26: Highway 11 in Kealakekua is now open after being closed due to a vehicle crash. Original Post: The Hawai’i Police Department advises motorists to avoid Highway 11 in Kealakekua due to a traffic crash. The accident occurred near Kona Historical Society (Old Kona...
KEALAKEKUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man charged in connection to assault of 2 Hawaii County police officers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man has been charged on Thursday in connection to an assault of two Hawaii County police officers, officials said. Samuel Imaizumi, 47, of Mountain View is charged with first-degree assault. Authorities were arresting Imaizumi in Mountain View for an outstanding warrant on Monday when he allegedly...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Line-up Set For 30th Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival

WAIMEA, Hawaiʻi - The schedule of free, multi-cultural performing arts and hands-on demonstrations has been set for Saturday, Feb. 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (BIVN) – The full lineup of events and demonstrations has been set for the 30th anniversary of the Waimea Cherry Blossom Heritage Festival, set for Saturday, February 4th.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fatal House Fire On Kawailani Street In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - As firefighters fought to suppress the fire, a victim was found dead in front bedroom of the burning West Kawailani Street home. (BIVN) – One person was found dead in a burning home on West Kawailani Street early Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to the residential...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Bomb Threat At Hilo Store, Man Arrested And Charged

HILO, Hawaiʻi - A 43-year-old Hilo man has been charged with terroristic threatening after Tuesday's incident on East Puainako Street. (BIVN) – A Hilo man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening following an alleged bomb threat at an East Puainako Street retail store on Tuesday. From...
HILO, HI

