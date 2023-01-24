Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico Woman Arrested For Calling Her Ex-Boyfriend 77 000 Times Within a WeekSan HeraldAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overheadRoger MarshAlbuquerque, NM
Police arrest failed GOP candidate for plotting Democratic house shootings in New Mexico.Sherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Solomon Pena Arrested Candidate Linked Website to Clements Nm Audit Force and Project PrometheusAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlbuquerque, NM
Unsuccessful Republican candidate detained in gunfire at Democratic lawmakers' housesSherif SaadAlbuquerque, NM
Related
golobos.com
Friday Night Hoops in The Pit as the Lobos Host Air Force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 25 New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes its January schedule on Friday night by hosting Air Force. Game time at The Pit is 8 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Over 13,000 tickets have...
golobos.com
Preview: Invitational mile highlights New Mexico Team Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A women’s invitational mile figures to highlight the upcoming New Mexico Team Open, slated for Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This weekend’s competition kicks off on Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m., and resumes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. A live video stream...
golobos.com
Lobos Close Down Stretch to Defeat Rams
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There were five ties in the final 10 minutes of Thursday’s Mountain West contest with Colorado State, but the Lobos stayed composed and never trailed, emerging with the 64-59 win. Shaiquel McGruder tallied her seventh 20-plus point performance of the season, finishing with a game-high 23...
Sports Desk: Lobo football’s ‘historic’ recruiting class
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks […]
golobos.com
White garners MW Field Athlete of the Week
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for a standout performance in her first meet in a New Mexico uniform, sophomore Elizabeth White was named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Coming inches shy of the school record in her first meet,...
golobos.com
More Records Fall as Lobos Ace Fall GPA
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another semester down, and another host of GPA records for Lobo student-athletes and programs. The athletic department with the most Mountain West championships over the last four years once again proved it’s not just excellent on the fields of play. Lobo student-athletes recorded a 3.38 overall GPA, the best ever in a non-COVID semester, and paced by some record-breaking performances in individual sports. UNM has grade history for the past 73 semesters, back to 1986.
KOAT 7
Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious military memorabilia near Albuquerque Sunport
"I immediately realized the truck was gone, immediately like the panic set in. I didn't know what to think."
What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
KRQE News 13
Two New Mexico restaurants featured in Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in the US
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico is known to have great food. According to a new list by Yelp, two New Mexico restaurants are among the top 100 places to eat in the country. Guava Tree Cafe in Albuquerque ranked No. 71. Guava Tree has two locations one in...
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
Santa Fe Reporter
Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
Comments / 0