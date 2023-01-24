ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Friday Night Hoops in The Pit as the Lobos Host Air Force

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M – The No. 25 New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes its January schedule on Friday night by hosting Air Force. Game time at The Pit is 8 p.m. and the game will air on CBS Sports Network and the Lobo Radio Network. Over 13,000 tickets have...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Preview: Invitational mile highlights New Mexico Team Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A women’s invitational mile figures to highlight the upcoming New Mexico Team Open, slated for Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center. This weekend’s competition kicks off on Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m., and resumes Saturday morning at 10 a.m. A live video stream...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Lobos Close Down Stretch to Defeat Rams

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— There were five ties in the final 10 minutes of Thursday’s Mountain West contest with Colorado State, but the Lobos stayed composed and never trailed, emerging with the 64-59 win. Shaiquel McGruder tallied her seventh 20-plus point performance of the season, finishing with a game-high 23...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Lobo football’s ‘historic’ recruiting class

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo football team continues to fill holes on the roster, as the program announced 18 mid-year transfers on Wednesday. The Lobos now have a total of 29 players on this years signing class (with hopes of adding more) and coach Gonzales believe this recruiting class will set some program history thanks […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

White garners MW Field Athlete of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Being recognized for a standout performance in her first meet in a New Mexico uniform, sophomore Elizabeth White was named the Mountain West Field Athlete of the Week announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Coming inches shy of the school record in her first meet,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

More Records Fall as Lobos Ace Fall GPA

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Another semester down, and another host of GPA records for Lobo student-athletes and programs. The athletic department with the most Mountain West championships over the last four years once again proved it’s not just excellent on the fields of play. Lobo student-athletes recorded a 3.38 overall GPA, the best ever in a non-COVID semester, and paced by some record-breaking performances in individual sports. UNM has grade history for the past 73 semesters, back to 1986.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter-in-place lifted at Kirtland Air Force Base

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted for areas inside Kirtland Air Force Base. The order was made following a phone call of a bomb threat, Thursday afternoon. After working to confirm whether the threat was credible, the base has reopened. This content is imported from Facebook....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What Solomon Peña’s case says about New Mexico politics

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solomon Peña’s arrest in the case of shootings at the homes of elected leaders brought a national focus on New Mexico about the state of American politics. Albuquerque Police have accused Peña of hiring men to shoot at the Albuquerque homes of two county commissioners and two state politicians following the November election. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting near Louisiana and Central in northeast Albuquerque. Police say they were called out to a report of a shooting at Mesilla Street NE and Central Ave SE on Wednesday afternoon. Officers found one person at the scene who had died.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe’s Horno and El Chile Toreado among 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

The news came as a shock to El Chile Toreado co-owner Berenice Medina. “It’s beyond me that we’re even in the realm of these other restaurants,” she tells SFR over the phone after learning the James Beard Foundation had named the food truck she operates with her father on Early Street as a semi-finalist nominee in its prestigious annual awards. “We’re still just a little stand, so it’s surprising, but I feel like it’s been the hardest three years of our lives, just as humans and as a business, so having this year is very hopeful for us. We’re out here in 20 degree weather, and things are paying off.”
SANTA FE, NM

Community Policy