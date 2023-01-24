ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

KAKE TV

Two dead in overnight murder-suicide

Police are investigating an overnight murder-suicide in south Wichita. It happened around 11:45 Thursday night in 800 block of Mt. Vernon, that's a few blocks north of Pawnee. Police say they forced their way into the home, because it was locked. Once inside, officers found a 46-year-old woman and a 71-year-old man both dead.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

2 charged after Wichita toddler shoots mom in foot

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two weeks after a Wichita toddler got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot his mother in the foot, two people arrested in connection with the shooting heard formal charges against them Thursday, Jan. 26, in Sedgwick County District Court. The injured mother, 22-year-old Kianna Nweji,...
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

UPDATE: Condition of Deputy Shot in Officer-involved Shooting

FORD COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated on the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after an officer-involved shooting occurred Monday in Dodge City, Kansas. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood

Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Could the future of Century...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

KBI: 3 deputies injuried, suspect dead in SW Kansas shootout

KBI identifies Arizona murder suspect killed in SW Kansas officer-involved shooting. A hectic situation that involved a shootout, a murder suspect’s death and injury to three deputies remains under investigation in Dodge City. Updated: 5 hours ago. A woman who lives in the home said she's glad her family...
DODGE CITY, KS
KWCH.com

Man arrested for robbery of two Hutchinson businesses

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - William Webster, a 28-year-old Hutchinson man, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop. Webster is also suspected of robbing a Kwik Shop on the night of Jan. 16. Hutchinson police were called to the Jimmy John’s just before 9 p.m. Tuesday...
WICHITA, KS
foxkansas.com

Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center

Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police investigating suspicious death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
WICHITA, KS

