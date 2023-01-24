Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. “I came of age during the halcyon days of Britpop so it was only ever going to be Blur or Oasis – or in my case both. I didn’t have enough pocket money so I sweet-talked my mum into buying me the cassette tapes of ‘The Great Escape’ and ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’ from WHSmith on Guildford High Street and never looked back. I’ve never seen either of them live, but I’ve spent quite a lot of time with James Buckley in my life and he’s sort of a pound shop Liam Gallagher. I’ve not told James that but I think he knows.”

4 HOURS AGO