King Charles' real estate company is suing Elon Musk's Twitter over unpaid rent
All Twitter signs and logos have been removed from its London office, but Elon Musk's company still occupies it, according to The Daily Telegraph.
NME
Squid Game’ reality show like a “warzone” as reports emerge of contestant stretchered off set
Netflix has denied that Squid Game: The Challenge is dangerous following reports that at least one contestant had to be stretchered off set. The new game show aims to recreate some of the challenges seen in the hit South Korean series, with 456 people competing for a $4.56million (£3.7million) prize.
NME
Netflix co-CEO claims the company has “never cancelled a successful show”
Ted Sarandos – the new co-CEO and chief content officer for Netflix – has weighed in on criticisms of the streaming service frequently cancelling shows on its programming. Sarandos gave an interview with his fellow new co-CEO Greg Peters for Bloomberg over the weekend (January 22), following co-founder Reed Hastings stepping down and becoming executive chairman of the company.
NME
NYPD filmed audience leaving Drake concert
The New York Police Department filmed the audience leaving Drake‘s concert in the city last week. The rapper played a number of shows at the Apollo in Harlem for SiriusXM last week, teasing a new album and tour and bringing out guests Dipset and 21 Savage. As revealed on...
NME
A priest claims to have visited hell where he saw demons singing Rihanna
A priest claims to have briefly died and visited hell, and says that he saw demons singing Rihanna. Michigan priest Gerald Johnson claimed that he temporarily died in 2016 after a heart attack, and visited hell before he came back to life. “My spirit left my physical body,” he explained...
NME
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million for use of a song in ‘Lockwood & Co’
Kanye West reportedly asked for $1million (£810,000) from Netflix for a song of his to be used in new series Lockwood & Co. The new detective thriller from Joe Cornish debuts on the streaming service this Friday (January 27). The creator discussed in a press conference how he wanted...
Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ Made Madonna Cry Over and Over
Madonna said Bob Dylan's "Lay Lady Lay" made her cry over and over. She discussed her relationship with the rest of Dylan's music.
NME
NewJeans: “We want to show the industry that music shouldn’t be divided by language”
Though it’s a few generations and decades old, the sprawling, sensational world of K-pop feels like it’s changed greatly in the past few years alone. With the world out from the shadow of the pandemic – a confusing, painful period of global isolation where K-pop soared in popularity as an escapist haven – and some of the biggest acts in the industry entering notable new career chapters, K-pop feels like it’s on the precipice of a turning point in 2023.
NME
Paul McCartney announces new photography book, ‘1964: Eyes Of The Storm’
Paul McCartney has announced a new photography book containing 275 never-before-seen images taken by the former Beatle himself. Titled 1964: Eyes Of The Storm, the project provides an intimate look at the months towards the end of 1963 and beginning of 1964 when Beatlemania took off in the UK, and the Fab Four rose to global fame after their first US trip.
Johnny Cash Praised Heavy Metal Bands and Called Out Would-Be Music Censors for Attacking Them
Johnny Cash praised heavy metal bands and included them on the list of music he appreciated.
NME
Sister Midnight announce new location for Lewisham’s first community live music venue
Campaigners have confirmed a location in which they are set to open Lewisham’s first community-owned live music venue. Sister Midnight kickstarted a campaign, which was supported by Fontaines D.C., Porridge Radio, Goat Girl, London Night Czar and DJ Amy Lame and Jools Holland in 2021, to save the London pub The Ravensbourne Arms and convert it into a community-owned live music venue for all ages.
NME
Scooter Braun reportedly becomes sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of the K-pop company housing BTS
Scooter Braun is now reportedly the sole CEO of HYBE America, the US division of South Korean entertainment giant HYBE. According to a report by Variety, Braun no longer shares the CEO title with veteran HYBE executive Lenzo Yoon. Yoon first joined HYBE (then Big Hit Entertainment) in 2010 as head of strategic planning, before becoming global CEO in 2020 and co-CEO of HYBE America in 2021. HYBE has yet to comment on Yoon’s current role in the company at the time of publication.
NME
The Walkmen to finally return to UK this summer with new London shows
29 – London, UK – KOKO. The Walkmen’s lead singer Hamilton Leithauser discussed the band’s reunion for the first time last December in a new interview Vulture, including the question of whether or not there is new music to come from the post-punk revivalists. “We haven’t...
NME
GOT The Beat had to decline a performance at Coachella, says Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation
Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon has revealed that her supergroup GOT The Beat had to decline an invitation to perform at Coachella. Hyoyeon recently appeared on an episode of SBS’ Cultwo Show, where she spoke about GOT The Beat’s latest release, ‘Stamp On It’. During her appearance, the K-pop star claimed that the group had been invited to perform at Coachella following their 2022 debut with ‘Step Back’, which had gained popularity overseas at the time.
NME
Another Pantera concert has been cancelled days after German shows pulled
Concert promoters in Vienna have cancelled an appearance by Pantera scheduled for this summer. It comes just days after festival organisers in Germany cancelled two performances by the band after a backlash to their planned appearance at Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring 2023. The reformed band, featuring Phil...
NME
Soundtrack Of My Life: Simon Bird
Oasis – ‘(What’s The Story) Morning Glory?. “I came of age during the halcyon days of Britpop so it was only ever going to be Blur or Oasis – or in my case both. I didn’t have enough pocket money so I sweet-talked my mum into buying me the cassette tapes of ‘The Great Escape’ and ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’ from WHSmith on Guildford High Street and never looked back. I’ve never seen either of them live, but I’ve spent quite a lot of time with James Buckley in my life and he’s sort of a pound shop Liam Gallagher. I’ve not told James that but I think he knows.”
NME
‘Dead Island 2’ developer teases “exciting” new addition, the skill deck
Dambuster Studios has teased one of the “most exciting” new additions to Dead Island 2, the skill deck. Set for release April 28, Dead Island 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to 2011’s action role-playing game Dead Island. The sequel was originally announced in 2014, with Dambuster taking over development in 2019.
NME
Rick Astley sues Yung Gravy over alleged ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ voice imitation
Rick Astley has sued Yung Gravy, alleging that the rapper imitated his voice from ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ without authorisation on a recent single. The suit alleges that Gravy’s track ‘Betty (Get Money)’ uses “a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice” from his 1987 classic.
Time Out Global
There’s now a Yayoi Kusama robot in Tokyo
Tokyo has gone into a polka dot frenzy for the newly launched collection between Louis Vuitton and contemporary artist Yayoi Kusama. Leading up to the official launch, some of Tokyo’s most iconic locations were turned into art installations and AR experiences to promote the collection. In addition, Louis Vuttion stores across Tokyo have been outfitted with Kusama’s signature polka dot and pumpkin motifs and a special pop-up shop even opened in Harajuku featuring a giant statue of the iconic artist.
NME
Jeff Goldblum unveils details of new EP ‘Plays With Others’ featuring Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel
Jeff Goldblum has today (January 27) unveiled details of a new EP called ‘Plays With Others’. The actor and musician’s next EP will be released on March 24 via Decca Records and features a host of collaborations including Kelly Clarkson and Mattiel. The first single from the...
