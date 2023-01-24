ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Effort Not Enough as Alabama Women's Basketball Loses to No. 4 LSU

By Joe Schatz
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150Wos_0kP1O3xI00

With offense coming at a premium, the Crimson Tide could not stop the Tigers from running away with the 89-51 victory.

The University of Alabama women's basketball team came into Monday evening with a three-game SEC winning streak, a lot of momentum, and aimed to stop No. 4 LSU from improving to 20-0 on the season.

It couldn't.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Crimson Tide hadn't made enough shots, didn't grab enough rebounds, and the Tigers left Coleman Coliseum with a dominating 38-point win, 89-51.

"The biggest positive we're going to take away from tonight is that it is over at midnight," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said.

The separation occurred in the second quarter, when LSU outscored Alabama 28-7. The Crimson Tide shot 16 percent from the field, and was just 1-for-8 from 3-point range in the quarter.

The score at the half was 47-18, including a buzzer-beater 3-pointer by the Tigers.

Alabama looked like a nervous team early on offense, missing wide open shots and going 10-for-25 on layups, with a lot of those being good looks.

""I thought they shot the ball well and had balance throughout the score sheet," Curry said. "We can sit here and try to figure it out — but we're just gonna hit reset."

Another stat that LSU dominated was points off turnovers. LSU had a 16-15 turnover advantage, but a 22-8 point differential on turnovers. Moreover, 13 of those 22 points came in the second half.

LSU also dominated the paint, with the 42-22 advantage on the inside really hurting Alabama throughout the game.

Brittany Davis was held to 11 points on 5-for-15 shooting, including 1-for-7 from beyond the arc. She still led the team in points, as there was no other player in double-digits.

On a positive note, the effort on defense was there for Alabama despite giving up 89 points.

LSU's leading scorer Angel Reese was held to just 14 points, a season low. However, the void was filled by her teammates as three other players topped 15 points.

Karly Weathers showed a lot of hustle in her 20 minutes of play, putting up four points, three rebounds, and three assists. Sarah Ashlee Barker was also good in the third quarter. She had nine points with four rebounds before fouling out early in the fourth.

Alabama won't have too much time to dwell on the loss as it visits a team it has struggled against lately, Arkansas, on Thursday, and subsequently hosts South Carolina on Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Arkansas drops nail-biter to Alabama for third straight loss

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas women's basketball team dropped a nail-biter to Alabama 69-66 Thursday at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville. Arkansas senior guard Makayla Daniels drilled a three-pointer in front of a crowd of 3,206 people to tie the game 66-66 with 18 seconds left.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Comeback

LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team

This week, it was revealed that the LSU Tigers football team accidentally overpaid head coach Brian Kelly by more than $1 million last season due to an accounting mistake that sent duplicate payments to multiple accounts. And one LSU professor is using this as ammo to criticize the way the university treats its football program Read more... The post LSU professor sends clear message to Brian Kelly & football team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy