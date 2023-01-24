Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
Celtics Get Good News on the Injury Front; Knicks Down a Starter for Thursday’s Matchup
The Celtics' return home brings with it positive updates on the injury front. Following their 121-118 win over the Warriors at TD Garden, Boston went north of the border without Jayson Tatum. As the Celtics' 106-104 victory against the Raptors unfolded, the team lost Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Derrick...
Wichita Eagle
Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot
View the original article to see embedded media. When the NBA All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the third consecutive year, Jayson Tatum will be out there at the start of the event. The now four-time All-Star is also in the thick of...
Wichita Eagle
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls
Spread: Bulls -5.5 4 Star play on the Bulls: Chicago is 6-4 SU in its last 10 and 3-1 in its last four. In those six wins, they're winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. I just don't see a way Charlotte can keep this close for four quarters. DeMar DeRozan has put up big numbers against the Hornets over the years and that won't change tonight. Charlotte's defense is a major problem right now, particularly guarding the three. In the last two games combined, opponents have shot 38/79 (48%) from deep. Yeah, I'll lay the points with Chicago.
Wichita Eagle
NBA All-Star Starters Announced on Thursday Evening
In a tightly contested vote, the starters for both the Eastern and Western Conference squads were announced in preparation for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Even with averages of 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting over 51% from the field, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to make the list.
Wichita Eagle
Starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game Revealed
Thursday evening, the NBA announced the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19th. Reserves for the game will be announced on February 2nd. The two captains, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their roster live on the court before the start of the game.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Top Performers, Jan. 26: Kyrie Irving’s 40 Points Not Enough In Nets’ Loss To Pistons
It was a night Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving missed his running mate. The Detroit Pistons had eight players in double-figures to offset Irving's 40-point game in their 130-122 victory Thursday. Irving was once again playing without injured teammate Kevin Durant, who is expected to return before the NBA All-Star break.
Wichita Eagle
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reacts to Historic 60-Point Game
View the original article to see embedded media. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made history on Wednesday night in Portland’s 134–124 victory over the Jazz. Lillard scored 60 points in the win, hitting the milestone for the fourth time in his career. At age 32, Lillard became the third-oldest player in NBA history to score 60, and it was was completed with historic efficiency.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Gary Trent Jr. Drawing Interest from Knicks, Suns, Lakers
The Gary Trent Jr. trade market is slowly taking shape. View the original article to see embedded media. With two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer told The JD Bunkis Podcast.
Wichita Eagle
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense
The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
Wichita Eagle
Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hornets Past Bulls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup tonight for the Hornets and although they didn't have their best games, they helped Charlotte past the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, 111-96. Terry Rozier was feeling it early picking up 14 points in the first quarter. However, he went scoreless in the second, missing all four shots from the field. He wasn't the only one that couldn't make a shot, though. Pretty much everyone on the floor went ice cold. The two teams went a combined 14/47 from the field (29%) and 1/20 (.05%) from three.
Wichita Eagle
Former Laker Available in Trade Talks and He Would Make Sense for LA
The NBA's trade deadline is just two weeks away. By February 9, the NBA's contenders will have to have their rosters pretty much set in stone for the playoff push — of course, they'll still have the buyout market, though. But the Lakers know the deadline is coming, and...
Wichita Eagle
Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life
Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...
Comments / 0