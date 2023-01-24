ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Bulls

Spread: Bulls -5.5 4 Star play on the Bulls: Chicago is 6-4 SU in its last 10 and 3-1 in its last four. In those six wins, they're winning by an average of 12.3 points per game. I just don't see a way Charlotte can keep this close for four quarters. DeMar DeRozan has put up big numbers against the Hornets over the years and that won't change tonight. Charlotte's defense is a major problem right now, particularly guarding the three. In the last two games combined, opponents have shot 38/79 (48%) from deep. Yeah, I'll lay the points with Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBA All-Star Starters Announced on Thursday Evening

In a tightly contested vote, the starters for both the Eastern and Western Conference squads were announced in preparation for the 2023 NBA All-Star game. Even with averages of 30.8 points, 5.6 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting over 51% from the field, Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander failed to make the list.
UTAH STATE
Starters for 2023 NBA All-Star Game Revealed

Thursday evening, the NBA announced the starters for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game which will be held in Salt Lake City, Utah on February 19th. Reserves for the game will be announced on February 2nd. The two captains, LeBron James, and Giannis Antetokounmpo will select their roster live on the court before the start of the game.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard Reacts to Historic 60-Point Game

View the original article to see embedded media. Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard made history on Wednesday night in Portland’s 134–124 victory over the Jazz. Lillard scored 60 points in the win, hitting the milestone for the fourth time in his career. At age 32, Lillard became the third-oldest player in NBA history to score 60, and it was was completed with historic efficiency.
PORTLAND, OR
Report: Gary Trent Jr. Drawing Interest from Knicks, Suns, Lakers

The Gary Trent Jr. trade market is slowly taking shape. View the original article to see embedded media. With two weeks to go before the NBA trade deadline, the Toronto Raptors guard has reportedly drawn interest from the New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Los Angeles Lakers, Yahoo!'s Jake Fischer told The JD Bunkis Podcast.
PHOENIX, AZ
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hornets Past Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - LaMelo Ball and Gordon Hayward returned to the lineup tonight for the Hornets and although they didn't have their best games, they helped Charlotte past the Chicago Bulls Thursday night, 111-96. Terry Rozier was feeling it early picking up 14 points in the first quarter. However, he went scoreless in the second, missing all four shots from the field. He wasn't the only one that couldn't make a shot, though. Pretty much everyone on the floor went ice cold. The two teams went a combined 14/47 from the field (29%) and 1/20 (.05%) from three.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Former No. 1 Pick Kwame Brown Prefers Anonymity Instead of LeBron James Life

Kwame Brown was the No. 1 NBA draft pick the year before LeBron James. The fact they were both top selections is where the similarities end. Brown had a below average career while James is in the discussion as one of the greatest in league history. Brown has no problem...

