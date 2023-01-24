ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Visits 'Recovering Hero' Peyton Hillis

By Timm Hamm
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0mml_0kP1NtMg00

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis, who is recovering from injuries sustained while saving his children from drowning, got a visit from the league's all-time leading rusher and former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith.

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis continues his recovery from a near-drowning incident that occurred earlier this month. Hillis was injured and listed in critical condition after saving his children from drowning.

Hillis was discharged on Monday , but not before being visited by numerous NFL alumni, including one Hall of Famer.

Former Cowboys running back Emmitt Smith visited Hillis to check in on Hillis just a couple of days before his discharge, and referred to Hillis as "a recovering hero."

"Stay strong Peyton!" Smith said. "Praying for you, your family and wishing you a speedy recovery."

Hillis reportedly suffered damage to his lungs and kidneys on Jan. 4 after jumping into the ocean to save his children who were caught in riptides.

The seven-year NFL veteran had to be flown to the hospital via helicopter as his condition was described as critical initially.

Per his girlfriend, singer and actress Angela Cole, Hillis had a breakthrough last week and is now recovering to the point where he was sent home on Monday.

The former Arkansas Razorback played in the NFL from 2008-2014, spent time with the Broncos, Browns, Chiefs, Buccaneers, and Giants, and retired at his doctor's advice after a history of concussions. In 2021, Hillis made his acting debut in the horror movie The Hunting.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Comments / 2

Diane Rouse
3d ago

Emmit Smith is a hero...thankfulmforvhis visit to Peyton Hillis...thankful for prayer being answered in Hillis’s life.✝️

Reply
2
Related
News Talk 860 KSFA

Look Inside Ezekiel Elliott’s Amazing House in Frisco, Texas

For years we have seen Ezekiel Elliott (Zeke) run the ball for the Dallas Cowboys, the guy puts his body on the line every gameday to help his team win. Everyone knows his signature eating motion after breaking off a nice run for the Cowboys, but wouldn’t it be cool to see where Zeke actually eats? That’s why I wanted to track down pictures of Zeke’s amazing home in Frisco, Texas which is less than 40 minutes from AT&T Stadium.
FRISCO, TX
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
96.9 KISS FM

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Cowboys Decision Might Be Bad News For Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys made a change to their offensive coaching staff early in their offseason. According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr., the Cowboys fired longtime running backs coach Skip Peete. He speculated that the move "does not bode well" for Ezekiel Elliott's future with ...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Former NFL coach Bill Parcells shares thoughts on Cowboys

According to legendary NFL head coach Bill Parcells, the Dallas Cowboys biggest problem isn't at quarterback. Parcells evaluated the 14 teams that qualified for the playoffs for The 33rd Team, and his comments on the Cowboys are among his most interesting. In his assessment, he revealed his belief that the Cowboys "don't have the top, top-quality quarterback in Dak Prescott, but I do think he's good enough to win with."
DALLAS, TX
People

San Francisco 49ers Lineman Charles Omenihu Arrested After Woman Claims He Pushed Her to the Ground

Omenihu is accused of pushing the woman during an argument on Monday afternoon, a day after the team beat the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs San Francisco 49ers player Charles Omenihu was arrested by police in Northern California this week, a day after his team cemented their spot in the NFC Championship Game. Omenihu, 25, was arrested after San Jose police received a report of a domestic violence incident on Monday afternoon. When officers arrived at the location of the alleged incident, an adult woman claiming to be...
SAN JOSE, CA
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
4K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy