ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Magic end Celtics' 9-game win streak 113-98

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12R2nR_0kP1NmQp00

By DICK SCANLON Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. - Paolo Banchero scored 23 points, Jonathan Isaac played in an NBA game for the first time in 2 1/2 years and the Orlando Magic broke the Boston Celtics' nine-game winning streak Monday night with a 113-98 victory.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown scored 26 points apiece for the Celtics, who managed just three points after Tatum's 3-pointer cut Orlando's lead to 97-95 with 6:20 remaining.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic. Cole Anthony came off the bench with 18 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Isaac missed 211 games since tearing his ACL in the NBA's restart at Walt Disney World on Aug. 2, 2020. He finished with 10 points, three rebounds and two steals, playing about 9 1/2 minutes.

After Mo Wagner's 3-pointer put the Magic up 43-29 in the second quarter, they went 5:21 before scoring another field goal. Tatum scored the last six points on a 12-0 run that lifted the Celtics to their first lead of the game, 45-44 with 4:10 left in the first half.

Orlando led 55-54 at halftime, then opened up a 13-point lead with the help of 3-pointers by Isaac and Gary Harris during a 15-3 run midway through the third quarter.

It was the Magic's third straight win over the Celtics after 10 straight losses.

TIP-INS

Celtics: G Marcus Smart (right ankle) and F/C Robert Williams III (hyperextended left knee) did not play after getting injured Saturday night at Toronto. ... G Malcolm Brogdon missed the game for personal reasons. ... Tatum went to the Boston locker room with 6:47 left in the third quarter but re-entered the game with 2:04 left in the period.

Magic: Fultz's slam dunk with 7:49 left in the third quarter was the first field goal by a Magic starting guard.

UP NEXT

Celtics: At Miami on Tuesday night.
Magic: Host Indiana on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Celtics’ Danilo Gallinari Reveals Targeted Return Amid Recovery

Danilo Gallinari has eyed a particular time for his debut with the Boston Celtics. Gallinari, who joined the Celtics on a two-year deal during the offseason, was expected to be a depth piece for Boston’s reserve unit. However, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in August when he represented Italy during the FIBA Eurocup. He’s since watched the Celtics assemble a league-best 35-14 record, though it’s not something the 34-year-old has grown fond of.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Boston Celtics Payton Pritchard’s Girlfriend, Lucy Charter

Payton Pritchard is the best playmaker and such a good rebounder. Recently, he climbed into the top 25 on the Boston Celtics’ all-time three-pointers list. However, the NBA star appears to be a private person when it comes to his personal life, making fans curious to know who his girlfriend is. Payton Pritchard’s girlfriend, Lucy Charter, is a stunning writer from Oregon who also keeps a low profile. So, we deep dive into her background in this Lucy Charter wiki.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Coach Silas’ fierce message helps Rockets break 13-game losing streak

HOUSTON — During Monday’s shootaround, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas noticed that his team was going through the motions. It seemed as if they were there only because they had to be. Even though they were preparing to play the Minnesota Timberwolves, a team that had embarrassed them 48 hours prior, extending their losing streak to a season-high 13 games, the young Rockets team looked lethargic and uninterested.
HOUSTON, TX
The Hockey Writers

4 Bruins Who Could Be Traded at the 2023 Deadline

When it comes to the NHL trade deadline, anything is possible. It really is. There are moves made for both the present and future. One of those teams that will look at making a move for not only the present, but also the future, is the Boston Bruins. There is a need for a bottom-six wing, defensive depth and if possible a top-six forward with an eye toward the future at center.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Celtics and Bruins both lose on same night for first time in over a year

BOSTON -- If we can be perfectly frank with one another here, then we can say this: It has been a minute since a Boston sports team has won a championship. The last one came in February 2019, courtesy of Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Stephon Gilmore and the New England Patriots. (And courtesy of Jared Goff and a young Sean McVay. Again, we're being frank here, people.) For most cities, a "drought" of almost four years is quite literally nothing. It's not a drought at all. But just like dogs age differently than humans, years pass differently for Boston sports. Or...
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Tampa Bay Rays Make Huge Move

With just weeks left before pitchers and catchers report for Major League Baseball spring training, teams continue to make moves to improve their team for the upcoming 2023 season, as well as make changes to improve their team going into the future.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Boston

NFL Championship Weekend Picks: Mahomes decided he's not injured

BOSTON -- There's the old "mind over matter" saying, which exists to illustrate the power of the human mind.This week, Patrick Mahomes is taking that philosophy to the extreme.From essentially the moment he was dragged down by Arden Key and Corey Peters, Mahomes made a decision:I'm not injured. This doesn't hurt. I shall continue to play football. Everybody stop looking at me. I'm going to chuck the pigskin now.He popped off the bench and jogged back onto the field after the injury happened, staying in and finishing the drive before fighting with Andy Reid and the training staff about even...
CBS Boston

Miami Heat troll Cowboys and Celtics after comeback victory

BOSTON -- The season for winter sports teams can be long. It's important to have some fun along the way.The Miami Heat social media team seems to subscribe to that line of thinking, based on the postgame tweet from Tuesday night.After pulling off a comeback victory over the Celtics, the Miami Heat official Twitter account sent out the following message: "Celtics gave away the ball 17 times in the narrow loss to the HEAT, in a matchup the Celtics had a chance to win if they didn't again generate self-inflicted wounds."That tweet came after Jayson Tatum committed an ugly turnover...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins’ 2016 Draft Class Playing Big Role in 2022-23

If there is one area of Don Sweeney’s tenure as the general manager (GM) of the Boston Bruins that’s been widely criticized, it’s been his drafting. The one draft that is always talked about is the 2015 Entry Draft, his first as GM, which had three consecutive first-round picks at 13, 14, and 15. Two of those picks are currently on the roster, Jakub Zboril, and Jake DeBrusk, while the third pick, Zach Senyshyn, was traded to the Ottawa Senators last season.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Netflix releases trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend"

BOSTON -- The NBA has been honoring Bill Russell all season following the passing of the Celtics legend and civil rights icon in July. In a few weeks, basketball fans everywhere will get an incredible look at the iconic superstar.Netflix released the first trailer for "Bill Russell: Legend" on Wednesday, an in-depth documentary on Russell's life and legacy. The two-part film will begin streaming on Feb. 8.The documentary features the last interview with Russell before his passing, as well as archived interviews throughout his life. There are also interviews with his family and friends, along with NBA stars young and...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘You can’t do that!’: Joe Mazzulla’s absurd trash talk at Marcus Smart will leave Celtics fans confused

The Boston Celtics received a bit of unfortunate news when Marcus Smart revealed that he’d likely be out for at least a week after suffering an ankle injury against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. However, amid the Celtics’ strong 2022-23 campaign, the vibes in their locker room remain immaculate. As a matter of fact, head coach Joe Mazzulla even saw it fit to joke around with his injured starting point guard with a confusing yet hilarious taunt.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

MIT soccer star Karenna Groff named NCAA Woman of the Year

CAMBRIDGE - Whether it be scoring a hat trick in less than a minute or working on her thesis at Boston Children's Hospital, Weston's Karenna Groff has excelled at practically everything she's done during her time at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). "I've been in a lab since my freshman year," said Groff. "Researching the generic basis of epilepsy." Recently Groff became just the sixth Division III student-athlete ever to be recognized as the NCAA Woman of the Year. An honor that celebrates excellence both on and off the field for all divisions. She credits a lot of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Gavrikov’s Resume Will Appeal to Contenders

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a pickle. The end result could see them saying goodbye to one of their veteran defensemen. Vladislav Gavrikov’s name has been all over the rumor mill. It started with the Blue Jackets hoping to sign him to an extension. It then turned into no new deal being found. Instead, it was Andrew Peeke who landed a new contract.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
101K+
Followers
30K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy