Vikings Earn Senior Night Win Over Loggers

At Mossyrock

VIKINGS 66, LOGGERS 16

Onalaska 2 8 3 3 — 16

Mossyrock 19 20 19 8 — 66

Onalaska: Ikola 4, Haight 5, Talley 1, K. Sandridge 3, B. Sandridge 3

Mossyrock: Lovan 4, M. Torrey 8, P. Torrey 24, Schultz 2, C. Marshall 7, R. Marshall 2, Brooks 19

Celebrating the careers of its seniors, Payton Torrey, Caelyn Marshall, Hailey Brooks, and Kayla Sievers, the Mossyrock girls basketball team honored its players the best they could, with a Senior Night victory over Onalaska Monday night, 66-16.

“Senior night is always special and tonight was no exception,” Mossyrock coach Autumn Moorcroft said. “We celebrated four wonderful seniors and they played really well tonight. It has been a pleasure to get to coach these seniors and see their growth over the last four years. This is a special group and they are very talented. They will do great things in their adult lives.”

Torrey led the way with 24 points, eight steals, six assists and six rebounds, and Brooks had 19 points, six boards, and three steals.

The Loggers were led by Randi Haight’s five points.

Mossyrock plays Washington School for the Deaf Tuesday in a return to league play while Ony plays Rainier on Thursday.