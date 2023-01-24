ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Get Zach LaVine For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks, Zach Lowe Suggested This Blockbuster Trade

The trade deadline is about half a month away, and conversations between general managers and executives across the NBA are likely heating up. The Los Angeles Lakers have made the first move, acquiring Rui Hachimura in exchange for Kendrick Nunn and a few second-round picks. And with the team needing further reinforcements, they have remained in trade conversations even after.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Make A Roster Move On Thursday

The 2022-23 NBA season has not been kind to the Los Angeles Lakers. They currently find themselves 23-26 on the season and while they did recently pick up a victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, the Lakers still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs this season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion

Jeanie Buss had a heartwarming gesture this week for an ex-Lakers player. Retired former NBA big man Slava Medvedenko was in attendance Monday at the Lakers’ annual All-Access event. During the event, Buss presented Medvedenko with replacement championship rings. Medvedenko, who is from Ukraine, won two rings over his career with the Lakers but recently... The post Jeanie Buss goes viral over cool gesture for ex-Lakers champion appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Report: Knicks attempting to package Cam Reddish, Evan Fournier in trade

The NBA trade deadline is just under two weeks away, and the New York Knicks are expected to be major players in the trade market. The Knicks currently sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings at 26-23 but are just three games out of fifth place. With 33 games left and the league's hardest remaining schedule, the Knicks are seeking roster upgrades to bolster their efforts to earn a top-six seed in the East. The six spot is key, of course, because the top six teams in each conference avoid the play-in tournament.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Rob Pelinka Reveals Lakers’ Trade Deadline Strategy

Rob Pelinka has some work to do. Rob Pelinka is someone who has been criticized a lot by Lakers fans. He is the general manager of the team, and aside from their title in 2020, they have been pretty bad. Overall, the team has made some very questionable moves, and Pelinka is largely responsible. Having said that, fans want him to make some redeeming moves.

