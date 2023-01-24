ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

Bearcats Pick Up Non-League Win Over Hawks

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
W.F. West guard Gage Brumfield rises for a layup against River Ridge Jan. 23.

At W.F. West (Chehalis)

BEARCATS 75, HAWKS 43

River Ridge 17 5 5 16 — 43

W.F. West 25 13 18 19 — 75

River Ridge: Wilson 5, Parmele 8, Park 13, Tucker 6, Clark 1, Lynch 4, Wendell 6

W.F. West: Jones 5, Kelley 3, Brumfield 6, Eiswald 8, Potter 2, Hoff 10, Lutman 6, Westlund 6, Dalan 27, Niemi 2

In a brief break from 2A Evergreen Conference play, the W.F. West boys basketball team defeated an old league foe now up in the 3A ranks, River Ridge, at home Monday night, 75-43.

The Bearcats played a quick game, with few foul calls and a free-flowing contest, the Bearcats rolled. Soren Dalan had 27 points and 18 rebounds, and Lucas Hoff joined him in double figures with 10 points.

No other Bearcat cracked double-digits, but 10 players found the scorebook in a well-rounded performance.

W.F. West returns to league play against Black Hills on Wednesday in Chehalis.

