Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail with no bond, and is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. Initial reports can be found here.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 injured in southeast Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff

The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Search for truck connected to attempted auto theft in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a truck connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft. According to the sheriff's office, the white truck seen below is connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft at the Springs Mobile Home Park in the Cimarron The post Search for truck connected to attempted auto theft in unincorporated El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight. “Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI

A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
LINCOLN COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school

What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Car thefts are on the rise

Fire in southern Colorado destroys family's business and history. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 11 official candidates for the mayor of Colorado Springs. New start/end times announced for D-20 schools starting in the 2023-24 school year. Updated: 7 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

