WANTED: Attempted robbery suspect caught on camera in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are hoping for help from the public with identifying an attempted robbery suspect. The alleged crime was carried out on Jan. 15 at about 9 at night inside a 7-Eleven. The store is located at 330 S. Academy Boulevard. “The suspect approached...
Woman arrested in Pueblo stabbing
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is accused of stabbing a man during a fight in Pueblo late Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to Ruppel Street on Pueblo’s east side shortly before noon for a reported domestic dispute. Officers discovered after getting to the home that a man had been stabbed in the stomach and was already at the hospital. A woman covered in blood was found at the scene.
Eight arrested, stolen property recovered in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Law enforcement agencies from Pueblo and Fremont Counties have recovered multiple stolen cars and stolen property, made eight arrests, and seized narcotics in a series of operations over the course of a week. According to a tweet by the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), members of the police department, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, […]
Crash involving a motorcycle in downtown Colorado Springs under investigation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a motorcyclist was under investigation in downtown Colorado Springs Thursday night. The crash was reported at about 6:13 p.m. at the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Colorado Avenue. Both directions of Nevada were closed for a short period of time. Details on...
New details emerge in arrest of El Paso County Deputy
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A seven page arrest affidavit lays out why El Paso County Deputy Dalton Bridges was arrested by Fountain Police earlier this week. Bridges is currently being held in the Teller County Jail with no bond, and is facing two felony charges for kidnapping and sexual assault. Initial reports can be found here.
WATCH: Bond reduced for man accused of killing father of 8 in Colorado Springs
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
Man stabbed in arm in Pueblo, suspect sought
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for a suspect after a man was attacked and stabbed in the arm while walking on the street in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 25. PPD said officers responded around 2:12 a.m. to the 2300 block of Alma Avenue on a report of […]
1 arrested after incident involving a ‘gasoline odor’ at a Colorado Springs apartment complex
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department had part of a road closed on Wednesday as they looked into a report of a “strong odor of gasoline.”. The incident was taking place just after 1 p.m. at the Woodbine Apartments. The area is near Bijou and Swope just south of Platte. When our crews arrived on scene, a road was blocked and it looked like the apartment complex had been evacuated.
1 injured in southeast Springs shooting
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger after a man was shot in southeast Colorado Springs Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of South Academy and Astrozon Boulevard just after 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.
WATCH: No decision made in trial for Teller County Sheriff
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger.
Search for truck connected to attempted auto theft in unincorporated El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a truck connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft. According to the sheriff's office, the white truck seen below is connected to an attempted motor vehicle theft at the Springs Mobile Home Park in the Cimarron The post Search for truck connected to attempted auto theft in unincorporated El Paso County appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo man arrested following hours-long standoff
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - An hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Pueblo early Wednesday morning. Police say they were called to the area of Court and 20th Street at 9:15 Tuesday night on a reported domestic fight. “Officers contacted a person who told them they had been physically assaulted by 32-year-old...
Speeding in Colorado school or work zones could cost you
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol is reminding Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school and construction zones. According to a 2021 State Patrol report, El Paso County leads the state with the fastest speeds in slow zones. In the state, there have been 10,000 people cited for speeding in school or construction zones throughout the state in a three-year period.
PPD: Man and woman hit by van, driver evaluated by police
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) said two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a van and two pedestrians on the evening of Thursday, Jan. 24. According to PPD, around 6:55 p.m. officers were called to 18th Street and North Hudson Avenue about a car crash involving pedestrians. When […]
AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI
A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
WATCH: Trespasser detained at Colorado Springs middle school
What started as an occasional check-in for the Dorn family in Colorado Springs has become a sort of ritual for the military family. WATCH: Investigation at a Colorado Springs apartment complex for a ‘strong odor’ of gasoline. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Colorado Springs Police Department has received...
WATCH: Car thefts are on the rise
Fire in southern Colorado destroys family's business and history. As of Tuesday afternoon, there were 11 official candidates for the mayor of Colorado Springs. New start/end times announced for D-20 schools starting in the 2023-24 school year. Updated: 7 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 (Recurring) Updated: 7 hours...
El Paso County deputy accused of domestic violence
A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on felony counts related to alleged domestic violence, according to EPSO.
MISSING: Statewide alert issued for teen last seen in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert on Wednesday for a missing teen. According to the alert, 17-year-old Kayleen Savage was last seen on Monday in Colorado Springs. She has a sleeve tattoo on her left arm and a tattoo on the right side of her neck that reads “purpose.”
Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer
Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
