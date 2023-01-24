Read full article on original website
Kevin McCarthy reportedly agrees to leave cuts to Social Security and Medicare off the table in debt ceiling negotiations
Sen. Joe Manchin told reporters that Kevin McCarthy has agreed to leave cuts to Medicare and Social Security out of the debt limit talks.
McKnight's
CMS begins publicizing disputed nursing home deficiencies
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Wednesday updated its consumer-facing nursing home website to show whether facilities were formally disputing cited deficiencies. Just over 1,000 disputes were noted. Some of them date back several years in a system that is supposed to take 60 days to review challenges.
McKnight's
A good reason to give nursing homes a reprieve
Reintroducing a bill in Congress is often the political equivalent of introducing your shy cousin “who has a good personality” to yet another of the most popular girls or guys in your circle. The odds of a sweetheart relationship are dead on arrival. But whether it was Mom...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
New law gives $9,000 in guaranteed income to these families
The new year might be a little bit brighter for some families thanks to a recently announced guaranteed income program. The program has three primary goals: to provide cash assistance to low-income families, provide career and job training opportunities for young people, and expand access to health care.
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
Vox
A worrisome trend in American hospitals is hurting poor patients
Dylan Scott covers health care for Vox. He has reported on health policy for more than 10 years, writing for Governing magazine, Talking Points Memo and STAT before joining Vox in 2017. Over the past four decades, US hospitals have gradually moved from public hands to private ones. The share...
Report: Workers experiencing 'extreme burnout' at HCA Healthcare Hospitals
A recent investigation by the SEIU, the nation's biggest healthcare labor union, has shown a patient care crisis in HCA Healthcare hospitals due to widespread understaffing.
After Being Heavily Fined by a Federal Judge, Trump Drops Other Lawsuits Like Hot Potatoes.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
beckerspayer.com
Why 2023 could bring Medicare Advantage challenges for payers
Payers' stocks, which remained strong through 2022, could take a hit in 2023 as the Federal Reserve relaxes interest rate hikes and federal regulators tighten rules around Medicare Advantage, The Wall Street Journal reported Jan. 23. Analysts told Journal that historically, insurers' stocks have tended to underperform when tightening cycles...
McKnight's
CMS completes minimum staffing study; targeting ‘onerous’ MA authorizations
Two proposed rules should help patients improve their Medicare Advantage plan selections while standardizing expectations for skilled nursing and other healthcare providers, federal officials reiterated Tuesday. And in other highly anticipated actions, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has completed a study of minimum staffing standards for nursing homes...
McKnight's
Under strike threat, nursing homes still awaiting $67 million in promised staffing grants
A December deadline to begin distributing $67 million from the state of Michigan to nursing homes came and went with zero dollars going to providers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed into law in February 2022 a supplement to the state’s budget that provided $300 million to healthcare facilities overall for staff recruitment and retention. The $225 million designated for hospitals has been distributed, as has the $8 million for federally qualified healthcare centers that are typically in rural areas.
MedicalXpress
Study shows pandemic put duties of employers on those directing own in-home care
As the U.S. population ages, the number of people receiving long-term services and supports in their own home has grown, including the use of self-directed care. Self-directed care enables long-term care recipients to hire and manage their own workers, rather than using a home care agency. The COVID-19 pandemic increased the strain in this industry.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
More payer/provider transparency at point of care improves risk, quality
Increased data transparency between health plans and providers on care and coding gaps results in higher compliance, process improvement and positive behavior changes among network providers, according to a new report from information technology company IllumiCare. The report demonstrates, across multiple plans, that placing previously unavailable information on quality gaps,...
McKnight's
FDA advisers endorse bivalent vaccine for all COVID mRNA shots
A panel of experts on Thursday agreed that the Food and Drug Administration should endorse the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as both initial shots and booster shots. The original mRNA vaccines would ostensibly be phased out. In a unanimous vote, members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee agreed...
McKnight's
New COVID cases fall by 24 percent; full pandemic count misses 268,000 deaths
The U.S. COVID-19 weekly average case count has fallen by 24% as of Jan. 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But aging services providers would be wise to remain on guard against the virus, officials say. The latest stats are positive. Most COVID-19 infection metrics are...
Want more teachers? Start valuing education
By Rebekah Entralgo and Bella DeVaan School districts across the country are facing a historic number of teacher vacancies — an estimated 300,000, according to the National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union. Some states are particularly hard hit, with approximately 2,000 empty positions in Illinois and Arizona, 3,000 in Nevada, and 9,000 in Florida. How are political leaders responding? A number of rural […] The post Want more teachers? Start valuing education appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
