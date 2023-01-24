A December deadline to begin distributing $67 million from the state of Michigan to nursing homes came and went with zero dollars going to providers. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed into law in February 2022 a supplement to the state’s budget that provided $300 million to healthcare facilities overall for staff recruitment and retention. The $225 million designated for hospitals has been distributed, as has the $8 million for federally qualified healthcare centers that are typically in rural areas.

