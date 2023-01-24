Read full article on original website
lafourchegazette.com
Terrebonne tops Hahnville, further crowding 5A district standings
Our local 5A district is like the weather in Louisiana. On any given day, you just never know what you're going to get. And what people think might take place rarely ever does, so expect the unexpected. Terrebonne provided the 'thunder' in Wednesday's thunderstorm-postponed matchup with Hahnville, rolling to a...
kalb.com
Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
houmatimes.com
Vandebilt Catholic High School appoints new head volleyball coach
Vandebilt Catholic is pleased to announce the appointment of its new head volleyball coach. Latashia Wise-Jackson has been chosen to lead the Vandebilt Catholic volleyball program for the 2023-2024 school year. Wise-Jackson graduated from Assumption High School and then attended Xavier University, where she played basketball. She earned her degree...
lafourchegazette.com
LCO catapults to 1st in parish chase after road win at Lockport
LCO and Lockport entered Thursday night’s game deadlocked — both unbeaten in parish play and with each team owning wins over the other this season. And at halftime, there the teams stood: still deadlocked at 7-all with neither team holding an advantage. But in the second half, the...
lafourchegazette.com
South Lafourche Biddy releases 2023 All-Star teams
South Lafourche Biddy Basketball released its 2023 All-Star teams today – groups which will compete around the area at tournaments in the coming weeks. See the full list and congratulations to the area kids.
lafourchegazette.com
Like father, like daughter: local legend’s daughter wins basketball state title
Folks down the bayou in Lafourche Parish will forever talk about the time that Clarence Moore led the South Lafourche basketball team to the 1998 Class 5A State Championship. But what many may not know is that today, 25 years later, Moore’s freshman daughter has now done the same, following in her father’s footsteps and winning a ring — the second of her still young prep career.
lafourchegazette.com
Braves defend home floor, roll to win over Trojans
With a young team, H.L. Bourgeois boys' basketball coach Andrew Caillouet had a clear message last week. "Let's just keep working hard, keep getting better and finish the year strong and build some momentum," he said. His team got the message and is listening. The Braves beat Central Lafourche 47-38...
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
Loyola Maroon
Todd Warren returns to New Orleans after successful removal of brain tumor
Todd Warren, Director of Loyola University Police and Emergency Management, has returned to New Orleans after recovering from the successful removal of a brain tumor, according to the Warren family’s GoFundMe page. The GoFundMe was shared with faculty and staff at Loyola in an email on Jan. 26 from...
Houma artist transforms downtown area for Carnival season
NEW ORLEANS — If you travel down the bayou this Carnival season, you may notice some murals going up. Houma's Main Street is transforming one brushstroke at a time. It's all thanks to Houma native, Kassie Voisin. "We're just trying to keep it bright and colorful and inviting. This...
lafourchegazette.com
EDNA DANTIN
Edna Marie Naquin Dantin, “Na Na”, a native of Montegut and resident of Galliano, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at age of 96. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Falgout Funeral Home, Galliano, LA on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:00 pm until 9:00 pm and at Lighthouse Worship Center, Galliano, LA on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 9:00 am until service time. Celebration of her life will begin at 11:00 am with procession following to her burial at Cheramie Cemetery.
lafourchegazette.com
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
THIBODAUX, La. -- Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a...
NOLA.com
The Krewe of Tchefuncte to celebrate 50 years this Carnival season
In the 50 years that the Krewe of Tchefuncte has been bringing family-friendly Carnival fun to the banks of the Tchefuncte River in Madisonville, the parade sometimes struggled to entice boat owners to enter as part of the krewe. But that’s not an issue for this year's anniversary event, and the river will be packed nearly end-to-end with boats for one of the town’s signature events.
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
lafourchegazette.com
DAVID GAUDET, SR.
David Paul Gaudet, Sr. passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, in Golden Meadow, LA. A Native of Raceland, LA, and lifelong resident of Golden Meadow, LA, aged 67 years. Loving father of David Paul Gaudet, Jr. and his wife Kelly, and Kristie Gaudet. Devoted grandfather of Bryce Plaisance, Kelsey Gaudet, Kally Gaudet, Karlie Taylor, and Joshua Taylor, and great grandfather of Nevaeh, Kyson, Kyzer, Kylan, and Deonte. Loving son of Joseph Gaudet, Sr. Devoted brother of Joseph Gaudet, Jr. (Judy), Terry Gaudet, Phillip Gaudet (Debra), Gloria LeJune (Jimmy), Peggy Richoux (Eddie), Gary Gaudet (Hope), Bill Gaudet (Wendy), Willie Gaudet, and Scott Gaudet (Christie).
lafourchegazette.com
RAYMOND LEBLANC
Raymond A. LeBlanc, 83, a native of Lockport, La. and resident of Galliano, La. passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 with his loving family near his side. Visitation will be Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Falgout Funeral Home in Galliano, La. from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Dread- The History of Cut Off
My paw paw, Norman J Crosby, was a native of Grand Isle and he held many traditions sacred. One in particular was that he would never fail to make the sign-of-the-cross when passing Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. I soon adopted this tradition seeing him do it so often, but I would sometimes forget as we passed the church in his 1986 Green Mitsubishi truck. I would get upset and say that I was “too late” to make the sign-of-the-cross. He would always respond by saying something that I still hear ringing in my head to this very day: “It’s never too late”.
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
Angel Reese Earns Fifth SEC Player of the Week Honor, Breaks Another Record
Reese continues her dominance this season, earns SEC POTW after breaking Sylvia Fowles' double-double record.
New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests
Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
