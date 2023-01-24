ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surae meets her idol at Sundance

On Good Things Utah this morning – Surae tells us about her experience at the Sundance Film Festival meeting Daniel Dae Kim. Kim has made a career of creating multifaceted and stereotype-breaking roles as an actor, director and now, producer. And he has now created the first ever Asian American Pacific Islander house at Sundance. It’s a place where people can gather and talk about Asian issues and how Asian actors are changing the landscape of Hollywood. At night there are celebrations and events. Surae says she’s a big fan and not only got to chat with Kim but get a great picture!
Genre Studio Welcome Villain Films Lands Survival Thriller ‘Hunt Her, Kill Her’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Welcome Villain Films, a studio specializing in genre fare, has landed the survival horror thriller “Hunt Her, Kill Her.” It’s the company’s first acquisition since launching in March of 2022. The movie, which was originally titled “Night Shift,” will be released theatrically on March 3. Directed by Ryan Thiessen and Greg Swinson, “Hunt Her, Kill Her” follows a lone night shift janitor (portrayed by Natalie Terrazzino) during her first day on the job. She finds herself in an unexpected fight for survival when she becomes the target of sinister masked intruders. It premiered at the Chattanooga Film Festival and later played...
MTV Documentary Films Buys Sundance Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory,’ Maite Alberdi’s Follow-Up to Oscar-Nominated ‘Mole Agent’

MTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to “The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature “The Mole Agent.” The doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month as part of the “Panorama” section. The film was produced by Alberdi, Juan De Dios Larraín, Pablo Larraín and Rocío Jadue. It is executive produced by Marcela Santibañez, Daniela Sandoval, Nicholas Hooper, Julie Goldman, Christopher Clements, Chandra Jessee and Rebecca Lichtenfeld. MTV Documentary Films was set up in 2019 by legendary HBO Documentary Films boss Sheila Nevins, and Paramount...
Marlee Matlin and other jurors walk out of Sundance premiere after subtitles fail

Marlee Matlin and fellow Sundance Film Festival jurors Jeremy O Harris and Eliza Hittman left the premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday (20 January) night after subtitles failed to appear onscreen.CODA star Matlin has been deaf since she was 18 months old and has long been a spokesperson for the hearing-impaired community.Magazine Dreams tells the story of Killian Maddox (Jonathan Majors) who “lives with his ailing veteran grandfather, obsessively working out between court-mandated therapy appointments and part-time shifts at a grocery store where he harbours a crush on a friendly cashier”, per the festival’s synopsis.Joana Vicente, the CEO of...
‘Blood’ Review: Michelle Monaghan Finds Some Bad Habits Can’t Be Broken in a Harsh Horror Film

Vampirism has been treated as a metaphor for more prosaic addictions in movies before. In “Blood,” however, it’s one more hassle a recovering addict doesn’t need added to the burdens of her already discordant family life. Starring Michelle Monaghan as a mother just out of rehab whose young son gets bitten — then develops an insatiable appetite for the titular fluid — Brad Anderson’s film steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch. Vertical Entertainment is releasing it to limited U.S. theaters this Friday, then On Demand platforms Jan. 31.
Ravi Srinivasan, Toronto Film Festival Programmer, Dies at 37

Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), died over the weekend. He was 37. Born and raised in Sarnia, Ontario, with Indian and Filipino cultural roots, Srinivasan studied film and English literature at Wilfrid Laurier University and film production at Sheridan College. He was an international programmer at Hot Docs, the founder and executive director of the South Western International Film Festival and senior programmer of National Canadian Film Day. Since 2013, Srinivasan contributed to the TIFF programming team and was senior manager of festival programming, with a focus on programming feature films from South...

