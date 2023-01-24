ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Orange

SU, Syracuse City School District look to create opportunities for local students

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. The Syracuse City School District is working with Syracuse University to ensure opportunities for local students and a diverse student body at SU. This occurs amid hearings of Supreme Court cases which could effectively ban affirmative action.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

What to expect from Syracuse Mayor Walsh’s 2023 State of the City address

COVID-19 At the time of last year’s address, a surge of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 had pushed up case counts nationwide. On Jan. 23 2022, 400 people tested positive for the virus in Onondaga County — on the same day a year later, 60 people tested positive in the county, according to county data. As of Wednesday evening, 20% of adults in the county have received the bivalent booster vaccination against the virus, according to the organization COVID Act Now Coalition.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Black Graduate Student Association: A graduate student union is in our best interests

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Black Graduate Student Association is a cohesive and responsive organization dedicated to making Syracuse University aware of and responsive to Black graduate students’ needs and concerns. As a professional and social support assemblage, BGSA is vitally concerned with the recruitment and retention of Black graduate students within the university.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

SU’s Lunar New Year organizers see increased student engagement

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. After missing out on two years of in-person Lunar New Year celebrations at Syracuse University, students who celebrate are working to increase active, in-person involvement among people of Asian cultures at SU. The Lunar New...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Local photographer Jamie Young advocates appreciating nature’s beauty through art

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. For the past 25 years, local Syracuse photographer Jamie Young has traveled worldwide, focusing his work on establishing a spiritual connection with the natural world. Mindful of the current climate crisis, Young hopes his landscape photography can evoke a sense of change in people.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Observations from Syracuse’s win over Virginia: Fair, Rice lead offensively

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Last Sunday, SU jumped from playing the worst team in the ACC (GT) to playing the league’s best in the No. 13 ranked Duke Blue Devils. The Orange kept affairs close in the first half and trailed by just five points after the opening 20 minutes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse’s 4-1 win over RIT secured by strong 3rd period

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Hannah Johnson stared down Lindsay Maloney, getting ready for a faceoff. As soon as the puck was dropped, Johnson immediately got her stick on it and flung it behind her to Kambel Beacom in front of RIT’s blue line.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Chris Bell provides ‘spark’ as confidence in rebounding, transition ability grows

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Chris Bell simply needed to mentally build a few things within himself to get to the point he was at on Tuesday night. He said after his career night against Notre Dame that he was “very confident” in his shot. It felt good for him to know his shot worked, and it was the fifth time Bell had finished a game in double figures. But the aggressiveness, the confidence to crash a board, follow a shot or sprint back on defense with a clear plan on the court, that wasn’t there yet. Then Tuesday night, a 40-minute, heartbreaking loss for Syracuse happened, and Bell came out of his shell.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse drops 2nd-consecutive game in 5-3 loss to RIT

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. With 2:02 remaining in the first period, Lauren Bellefontaine was sent to the penalty box for tripping. After Rayla Clemons was shut down trying to score a shorthanded goal, the Tigers brought the puck into Syracuse’s defensive zone. Kyla Bear fired a shot on goal, but Arielle DeSmet blocked the shot with her left leg pad.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Dyaisha Fair’s scores season-high 36 points, 8 3-pointers in win over Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Just over two minutes into the fourth quarter, Dyaisha Fair sized up Yonta Vaughn. The shot clock was winding down and the Orange had gone on a run to get the game to double digits. Fair dribbled into the right side key, stepped back and scored a 17-footer over Vaughn, giving SU a 12-point lead and forcing UVA to call a timeout.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Beat writers unsure if Syracuse can defeat Virginia Tech again

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse nearly upset North Carolina on Tuesday night, but after allowing a putback layup off of a missed free throw and a flagrant one foul on Judah Mintz, UNC pulled through, helped along by strong performances by Armando Bacot and Pete Nance inside the paint. Jim Boeheim walked off the podium angered by a question. Mintz gave one-word answers with reporters swarming him in the locker room. The Orange played their most intense matchup and came up just short of the Atlantic Coast Conference win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Data dive: Here are the numbers that have defined Syracuse’s season so far

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. For the second-straight season, Syracuse fell early in nonconference play with disappointing home losses to Colgate and Bryant. But this time around, the Orange rebounded quickly, going on a five-game win streak to end nonconference play, and are 6-4 in Atlantic Coast Conference matchups thus far.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Opponent preview: What to know about 14-6 Virginia

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After keeping up with then-No. 7 Notre Dame on Jan. 15 for the first three quarters and falling apart in the fourth, Syracuse embarked on a two-game road trip to get back in the win column.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Kick back and relax with these 4 weekend concerts

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. For those looking for a more hardcore evening of music, check out the Lost Horizon on Friday night. The band Amerikan Primitive will be playing its powerful rock music at the local venue. Tickets are available on The Lost Horizon website.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Mae Batherson wins 3rd CHA Defenseman of the Week award this season

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse defenseman Mae Batherson was named the College Hockey America Defenseman of the Week for the third time this season after her performances against No. 10 Cornell and Lindenwood. Batherson recorded two blocks in...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy