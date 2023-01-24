ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Age Of Empires 2 is free to download and play

I hope you’re ready to make your backlog explode, because more freebies are upon us. As we all know, the best price a game can be is free, so those up for immersing themselves in a timeless real-time strategy title are in luck. For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition is one of the new freebies available to grab next week (thanks, VG247).
