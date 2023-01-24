AP News Summary at 12:19 a.m. EST

Sheriff seeking what drove 'mad man' to shoot up dance hall

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (AP) — Investigators searching for a motive in the worst mass shooting in Los Angeles County history say a search of the gunman’s home discovered a rifle, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and evidence he was manufacturing gun silencers. Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said Monday that investigators have not yet established Huu Can Tran’s motive in the massacre, which happened during a celebration of Lunar New Year at a Monterey Park dance hall. The assailant fired 42 rounds at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio, where 11 people were killed and nine wounded. Luna says a hero later disarmed the gunman, who later was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and officials say a suspect has been arrested. The San Mateo County Sheriff's office says 67-year-old Chunli Zhao is in custody. Authorities say four people were found dead and one critically wounded from gunshots mid-afternoon. Then three others were found dead at a business several miles away. The connection between the locations is unclear but the sheriff's office says both are agricultural businesses. The shootings occurred on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a coastal city south of San Francisco. A motive for the shootings wasn't immediately known.

Debt ceiling: 2011 showdown leaves lessons for Biden, GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lessons learned from the debt ceiling standoff more than a decade ago are rippling through Washington. Back in 2011, newly elected House Republicans were eager to confront the Democratic president and force spending cuts. When Republicans refused to raise the debt ceiling, the government risked a catastrophic default and suffered a devastating credit downgrade. Now the White House and Congress are bracing for another debt ceiling showdown — one that appears headed toward a very similar outcome. The Treasury Department has notified Congress that it’s time to again raise the nation’s debt ceiling, now standing at $31 trillion, to allow more borrowing to pay off the country’s accumulated bills.

Judge to hold hearing over Georgia special grand jury report

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge is set to hear arguments on whether to release a report by a special grand jury tasked with investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies broke any laws as they sought to overturn his narrow 2020 election loss in Georgia. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments Tuesday from the district attorney’s office, news outlets and potentially other parties before making his decision. The report is expected to include recommendations for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on possible criminal prosecution, though it’s unclear just how specific those recommendations will be. It will be up to Willis to seek indictments.

Legal, political strategy in letting FBI search Biden's home

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s decision to allow the FBI to search his home in Delaware last week is laying him open to fresh negative attention and embarrassment following the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. But it's part of a legal and political calculation that aides believe will pay off in the long run as he prepares to seek reelection. The remarkable, nearly 13-hour search of the sitting president’s home is the latest political black eye for Biden, who promised to restore propriety to the office after the tumultuous term of his predecessor, Donald Trump.

US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials want to make COVID-19 vaccinations more like the annual flu shot. The Food and Drug Administration on Monday proposed a simplified approach so that most adults and children would get a once-a-year shot. Americans would no longer have to keep track of how many shots they’ve received or when. The proposal comes as boosters have become a hard sell. The FDA is asking a panel of outside vaccine experts to weigh in on the new approach at a meeting Thursday. The agency will present data suggesting most Americans have enough protection to move to a once-a-year shots.

Police: 2 students killed, man hurt in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two teenage students were killed and a man was seriously injured in what police called a targeted shooting at an alternative educational program for at-risk youth in Des Moines. Police said Monday that an 18-year-old man has been charged with murder and that the shooting was “definitely targeted." Preston Walls is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the Monday shooting at Starts Right Here. Two teenagers — an 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male — were killed in the attack. The program's founder, 49-year-old William Holmes — who goes by the stage name Will Keeps — was injured. Police say Walls and the two students had gang affiliations and were in opposing gangs.

Jacinda Ardern makes final appearance as New Zealand leader

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Jacinda Ardern has made her final public appearance as New Zealand’s prime minister, saying the thing she would miss most was the people, because they had been the “joy of the job.” She has been a global icon of the left in her more than five years in office. Ardern shocked the nation Thursday when she said she was resigning because she had nothing left in the tank. Labour Party lawmakers voted unanimously Sunday for Chris Hipkins to take over as prime minister. He will be sworn in on Wednesday. Ardern’s final act as leader was to join Hipkins and other lawmakers attending celebrations at the Rātana meeting grounds, the home of an Indigenous Māori religious movement.

In '20 Days in Mariupol' doc, the horrors of war illuminated

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Associated Press video journalist Mstyslav Chernov had just broken out of Mariupol after covering the first 20 days of the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian city and was feeling guilty about leaving. He and his colleagues were the last journalists there. Chernov decided then that he wanted to make a documentary. That film, “20 Days in Mariupol,” a joint project between The Associated Press and PBS Frontline, premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City to standing ovations and emotional audiences. The film is playing as part of the World Documentary competition.