ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK lawmaker files bill to eliminate squatter’s rights

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Z5Ip_0kP1JAwV00

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to eliminate squatter’s rights, according to a press release.

Senate Bill 456, filed by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, would eliminate the ability to claim a landowner’s property by adverse possession, or “squatting.”

“While squatting has always been an issue, we saw a huge uptick in recent years as buildings were vacated during the pandemic,” Burns said. “This bill puts protections in place for property owners and gives them peace of mind that their land or home will not be infringed upon.”

Burns said the bill would also apply to structures built too far over a property line, such as fence line disputes.

“Whatever the issue may be, owners should not be losing their land or homes to people taking them over. People work hard for their property and this measure will help ensure that they are protected from others attempting to claim parts of it,” Burns said.

Senate Bill 456 can be heard after the legislative session begins on Feb. 6.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
KRMG

Leaders are meant to keep state secrets. Just not at home.

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats responded with aggrieved fury when former President Donald Trump was found in possession of classified documents that should have been turned over to the government when he left office. Then disclosures that President Joe Biden also mishandled secret papers set loose a Republican "well, what about" roar.
GEORGIA STATE
KRMG

Proud Boys expecting 'civil war' before Jan. 6, witness says

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The month before the riot at the U.S. Capitol, members of the Proud Boys were growing increasingly angry about the outcome of the 2020 election and were expecting a “civil war,” a former member told jurors on Tuesday as he took the stand in the seditious conspiracy case against the group's former leader.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

House GOP seeks new restrictions on use of US oil stockpile

WASHINGTON — (AP) — For the second time this month, House Republicans are seeking to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile — a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill set for a vote Friday would require...
ALASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases

WASHINGTON — After more than a year of assessment and debate, the U.S. Department of the Interior on Thursday announced the withdrawal of more than 225,000 acres of public lands near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in Minnesota from federal mine leasing programs.  Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland signed Public Land Order 7917, […] The post Public lands near Minnesota’s Boundary Waters withdrawn from federal mining leases appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MINNESOTA STATE
KRMG

Mexico finds 57 adolescent migrants crammed into truck

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Mexican immigration authorities said they found 57 Guatemalan adolescents packed into a trailer on a highway near the U.S. border Thursday. The National Immigration Institute said the 43 boys and 14 girls were crammed into the truck’s trailer, along with eight men and a woman and her daughter.
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy