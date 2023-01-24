OK lawmaker files bill to eliminate squatter’s rights

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to eliminate squatter’s rights, according to a press release.

Senate Bill 456, filed by Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, would eliminate the ability to claim a landowner’s property by adverse possession, or “squatting.”

“While squatting has always been an issue, we saw a huge uptick in recent years as buildings were vacated during the pandemic,” Burns said. “This bill puts protections in place for property owners and gives them peace of mind that their land or home will not be infringed upon.”

Burns said the bill would also apply to structures built too far over a property line, such as fence line disputes.

“Whatever the issue may be, owners should not be losing their land or homes to people taking them over. People work hard for their property and this measure will help ensure that they are protected from others attempting to claim parts of it,” Burns said.

Senate Bill 456 can be heard after the legislative session begins on Feb. 6.

©2023 Cox Media Group