tjrwrestling.net
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
wrestleview.com
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
LA Knight Reflects On Sharing The Ring With Undertaker At WWE Raw XXX, Working With Bray Wyatt
At WWE Raw XXX on Monday, LA Knight was interrupted by Undertaker, who returned to his American Badass persona. Undertaker's "dong" hit to signify the Deadman before the transition was made to "American Badass" by Kid Rock. Knight initially stood his ground before back away from Undertaker. Speaking to Chris...
ringsidenews.com
Doudrop Finally Reveals Her Illness
Doudrop was a mainstay on NXT UK before she got her main roster call-up. Vince McMahon changed her name from Piper Niven to Doudrop. She was last seen on WWE television in September 2022. Doudrop previously stated that she was on the road to recovery following her battle with an...
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings loses his composure after a contestant gives a hilariously wrong response to clue
A CONTESTANT on Monday's Jeopardy! episode has made a well-intentioned but uproariously incorrect guess. Fans even claimed host Ken Jennings "scoffed" at Anne Faircloth's response thinking college-aged runners have to shave their "legs." Reigning champ Troy Meyer faced Duncan Bowling, an ICU nurse manager from Washington, DC, and Anne, a...
wrestlinginc.com
Rhea Ripley Provides Royal Rumble 'Spoiler'
On last night's 30th anniversary edition of "WWE Raw," Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio, accompanied by Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, challenged The Usos (with Sami Zayn) for the "WWE Raw" Tag Team Championship. While the challengers came up short, Ripley spoke to Byron Saxton backstage after the match and teased a major victory for herself this Saturday at the Royal Rumble.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On What The Undertaker Told Vince McMahon About Bray Wyatt After WrestleMania 31
This week Monday Night Raw celebrated its 30th anniversary and one of the big segments from the show that everyone is talking about is The Undertaker’s interaction with Bray Wyatt. Taker helped Wyatt take down LA Knight and then whispered something to Wyatt before leaving. This certainly isn’t the...
411mania.com
The Undertaker Reportedly Big Supporter of Bray Wyatt, Told Vince McMahon to ‘Take Care Of’ Wyatt After WM 31
– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.
ringsidenews.com
Naomi Shows Off Brand New Look During WWE Hiatus
Naomi is a true veteran in WWE’s women division with many accolades under her belt, such as the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, she hasn’t been in WWE since May 2022. Naomi and Sasha Banks made headlines when they infamously walked out after disagreement with WWE creative and their plans for the Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sasha has since moved on to NJPW making her debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17 as Mercedes Mone. Naomi on the other hand seems to be trying her hand at modeling.
stillrealtous.com
Hall Of Famer Reveals What He Told Sami Zayn At Raw 30
Fans saw a number of names from the past return to WWE on Monday night for the special Raw 30th anniversary show. Teddy Long happened to be one of the Hall of Famers in the house as Long helped to set up a six man tag team match which saw Seth Rollins & The Street Profits take on Imperium.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Doing Something 'Quite Rare, Even In WWE'
Since last April, Sami Zayn has been involved in a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline that has kept him at the forefront of WWE television. Speaking to The Detroit News ahead of this week's "WWE SmackDown," Zayn shared some of his thoughts on the story and how fortunate he feels to be a part of it.
ringsidenews.com
WWE RAW Is XXX Sets Huge Record For Company
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of RAW at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA last night. The company pulled out all the stops to make it a night to remember, as the company wanted to ensure fans would get something to be happy about. In fact, the show ended up setting a huge record.
PWMania
New Entrant Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up
Emma is now an official participant in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Emma has declared her intention to compete in the 30-woman Royal Rumble Match. She joins the following Superstars as confirmed entrants, leaving 23 spots open: Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zelina Vega star.
wrestletalk.com
Vince McMahon Entering Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns Plans
A look at whether Vince McMahon could enter the 2023 Royal Rumble, as well as what future Roman Reigns plans could look like. The Royal Rumble’s just a couple of days away, so let’s take a look…. Could Vince McMahon Enter The 2023 Royal Rumble?. Yeah. He could....
PWMania
AEW Star’s Contract Set to Expire, Feelers Within WWE
Brian Cage will be a free agent soon unless he agrees to a contract extension with AEW, as his current contract is set to expire soon. According to Fightful Select, Cage signed with AEW in 2020 and his contract will expire in a matter of weeks. His contract was set...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Comments On Jey Uso Saving Him From Samoan Spike
Sami Zayn was counting his blessings after Jey Uso saved him from a Solo Sikoa's "Samoan Spike" on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," coming a split second away from the end of his run with The Bloodline. And Zayn appears to still be feeling good about Uso playing savior, responding...
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Was Supposed To Win The Steel Cage Match At RAW Is XXX
WWE celebrated the 30th anniversary of its flagship show Monday Night RAW yesterday. The show featured some amazing matches and segments like the Tribal Court and the RAW Tag Team Championship match. Several WWE Legends also made their presence felt, including The Undertaker, who seemed to pass the torch to Bray Wyatt. However, there was one match in particular that was advertised for the show but ended before it could even begin.
PWMania
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
tjrwrestling.net
Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Star That Was “Hurting People Every Night”
According to Jake Roberts, one wrestler from the 1990s was a danger to everyone around him. Before WWE struck gold with wrestlers like Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Mankind, they tried elevating different wrestlers to the next level. Some wrestlers, like Undertaker, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, and Kane,...
