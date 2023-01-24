SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings: King/Drew, Taft scramble rankings with upset wins

League play within the L.A. City Section was promised to be a little more unpredictable and exciting than usual this season. And the last week of girls hoops proved that correct. Read on to catch up on some big upsets and notable results.

Here are SBLive's CIFLACS girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 23-29. The rankings are released weekly throughout the season. The rankings do not reflect games played on the night of release.

1. Westchester (21-1 – 1st)

It's normal week of league play for the Lady Comets. It's not impossible that they get pushed by Palisades, Hamilton, or LACES, but they'll be the heavy favorite in each matchup.

2. Granada Hills Charter (17-4 – 2nd)

As expected, Granada Hills Charter is making quick work of the West Valley League. After opening with a 10-point win against Birmingham, GHC has cruised past Taft, Chatsworth, and Cleveland.

3. King/Drew (12-11 – 10th)

From tenth to third? That's the biggest leap we've ever seen in our City Section rankings during league play. And it's undoubtedly warranted.

King/Drew challenged itself with a brutal non-league schedule, and it paid off on Wednesday in a 41-36 road victory over Crenshaw. King/Drew will finish at least tied atop the Coliseum League standings, and could sweep on the last game of the regular season, a home rematch against Crenshaw on Feb. 3.

4. Crenshaw (15-6 – 3rd)

Despite the painful loss to King/Drew, the Cougars' resume is airtight, so there was no chance of dropping them in the rankings instead of just raising King/Drew.

The Cougars' other losses are Leuzinger, Windward, Santa Monica, and Westchester (twice). And they still have wins against the likes of Leuzinger, Oaks Christian, St. Mary's Academy, Mira Costa, Palisades, and most relevantly here, Taft, with most of those being blowouts. In fact, the Taft win was by a score of 64-28.

5. Hamilton (16-5 – 5th)

After years of being stymied by one of its top rivals, Hamilton finally broke through Palisades, winning 49-39 at home on Friday. Hamilton is clearly a lock for the Open Division, but it will be one of the City's biggest wildcards once playoff games actually commence.

6. Taft (14-7 – 7th)

We've been hinting that Taft's head-turning antics this season might not end when league play starts. Well, the Toreadors just pulled one of the biggest upsets of the LACS season.

Interestingly, league play didn't start off well for them – nearly getting upset by El Camino Real, failing to push Granada Hills even a little bit – but that didn't matter. 61-54 was the final score over reigning champion Birmingham.

7. Birmingham (13-10 – 4th)

Even with losses to GHC and Taft in league play, Birmingham is a lock for the Open Division, and a team that knows it can win playoff games. One could argue it has more to gain than to lose entering the second go-around of league play, and sometimes that's when teams find their highest gear.

8. Palisades (8-11 – 6th)

It's a tumultuous time for the Dolphins. They've dropped three of their last four heading into their second meeting with Westchester, and are in danger of getting a first round playoff date against Westchester or Granada Hills Charter. With injuries and youth both playing a role, they're clearly more dangerous than their resume indicates, but it would be huge if they can play themselves to a sixth seed or higher for the playoffs.

Also, if by any chance Palisades falls to Division 1, then watch out.

9. San Fernando (18-3 – 8th)

So far, so good in Valley Mission League play for the Tigers. Look for them to keep on rolling.

10. Sun Valley Poly (15-5 – 9th)

Do the Parrots have enough left in the tank to complete the sweep of the East Valley League? It's been another tremendously successful season for them, but a lot of other solid conference foes are knocking on their door.

ON THE BUBBLE:

