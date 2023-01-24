ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

K-State linebacker Daniel Green explains why he chose to come back for one more year

By Glenn Kinley
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EIJvy_0kP1HnF800

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Daniel ‘Deuce’ Green is coming back for one more year with Kansas State football.

The soon to be ‘Super senior’ almost went the opposite route. Green told 27 News after the Sugar Bowl he would likely be declaring for the NFL Draft. However, he changed his mind.

“[My decision] was really based off of just reflecting on the season I had and just thinking of myself as what I wanted to do personally, my goals I had personally set before the season,” Green said. “I just feel like I didn’t achieve all those goals.”

He says injuries plagued most of his 2022 season. He was healthy enough to play, but rarely at 100%. He returns with high expectations.

“I just wanted to come because I wanted the opportunity to show why I can be one of the best linebackers in the country,” Green said.

Green’s breakout 2021 campaign consisted of 16 tackles for loss, three sacks and two fumble recoveries. In 2022, he tallied just 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. Green’s game in coverage was perhaps vastly improved, he tallied two picks and four pass deflections in 2022.

“Personal reasons I just felt like I left a lot of things out there on the field that I feel like I could’ve just been better at,” Green said.

The Wildcats had the best defense in the Big 12 in 2022. They lose several key pieces including Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year Felix Anudike-Uzomah, nose guard Eli Huggins and defensive back Julius Brents. Green expects new, young, talented players to step up.

“I think we got young guys that are bought into what we do here at K-State,” Green said. “It’s hard to replace guys like that, obviously… but I feel like we got a group of guys that are hungry and that are ready to come out and compete and fill those spots.”

The veteran defender knows there will be even more attention on him with some of those other stars heading to the NFL Draft. However, he says if teams try to focus in on him too much, the ‘Cats have enough weapons across the board to make opponents pay.

In case it wasn’t assumed: Green says the goal is to repeat as Big 12 Champions.

“Of course,” Green said. “That’s kind of the standard now. We’ve been there, and we know what it takes to get there.”

K-State’s 2023 schedule has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Explosive RB Dominik Ball talks K-State offer

Kansas State offered Palatine (Ill.) junior running back Dominik Ball on Wednesday. The Wildcats are the first offer for the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Ball. "I talked to Brian Anderson, he came to my school to watch me lift in gym class," Ball said. "He actually told my coach that I was offered before I knew and people were congratulating me and I didn’t even know about it. So my head coach was the one to tell me that I got it."
MANHATTAN, KS
Kansas State Collegian

Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire

Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

K-State falls to Iowa State in top-15 matchup

AMES, Iowa (KSNT) – The Kansas State Wildcats recorded their third loss of the season at the hands of Iowa State on Tuesday night. The contest was close from start to finish, but ISU closed out a 80-76 victory. The matchup featured seven ties and 13 lead changes, with the largest gap in the game […]
AMES, IA
KSNT News

Washburn hoops completes first sweep of the season against Rogers State

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Washburn men’s and women’s basketball welcomed Rogers State to Topeka on Thursday for an MIAA double-header. For the first time this season, Washburn swept its opponent. The Ichabod men won 78-67, while the women won 60-53. Men’s recap: Winner’s of three-straight, the Ichabod men tried to keep the momentum going against a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics set to return for second season

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka’s premier football team is set to return for a second season later this year. The Topeka Tropics will kick off its second season at the Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka with their first match on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. against the Arlington Longhorns, according to the Topeka Tropics’ […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Emporia State wins back-to-back games against Northeastern State

EMPORIA (KSNT) – Emporia State men’s and women’s basketball swept their doubleheader for the first time since Dec. 17. The men beat Northeastern State, 69-60. The women also beat the Riverhawks, 72-53. Men’s recap: The Hornets turned up the defensive pressure in the second half. ESU (16-4, 10-4) scored first on an Alijah Comithier layup, but […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka business, fans prep ahead of AFC Championship game

TOPEKA (KSNT) – For the fifth straight year, the Chiefs are playing in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium. With that comes excited fans and more business for local bars. NFL Sunday has always been good for business at Jerimiah Bullfrogs in Topeka. But this Sunday, just like the last four years, workers are […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka Tropics get hyped for a new season

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Topeka Tropics, the prestige Topeka football team, is making its way back to the field for a brand-new season. They kick-off the season on Mar. 4 in Salina. Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster this morning at 10 for both individual games and season passes. Also, click here to visit their website […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

America’s Got Talent contestant ‘Malevo’ coming soon to Kansas

EMPORIA (KSNT) – America’s Got Talent contestant “Malevo” is set to perform at Emporia next month. The Emporia Arts Council posted on social media that Malevo would be coming to Emporia at 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Granada Theatre. Tickets are free for Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students with […]
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest

ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
ONAGA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka high schools hold mid-year commencement ceremonies

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools held mid-year commencements at three high schools on Thursday. “It’s always special to have this mid-year ceremony, we started this during the pandemic,” said Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Topeka Public Schools. “What it shows is that regardless of the obstacles or the challenge that is before you, our […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy