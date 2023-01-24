Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
ocala-news.com
Marion, Sumter students to compete at Big Springs Regional STEM Fair in Ocala
Hundreds of middle and high school students from Marion and Sumter Counties will compete head-to-head next week during the annual Big Springs Regional STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Fair. On Thursday, February 2, the event will be held at the Circle Square Cultural Center inside On Top of the...
Capital Tacos to Open Lady Lake Location
Mr. Kerr simply stated that it will be “another year out” until it opens.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Out-N-About: Rhythm on Ruby Street Returns
There’s lots to do this weekend. Check out the 2nd annual Rhythm on Ruby Street Festival in Tavares, the Storytelling Festival in Mount Dora and Sesame Street comes to Eustis! Here’s some ideas for when you’re Out-N-About:. Friday. Movie Night at Amber Brooke Farms. When: Friday at...
ocala-news.com
Zip line coming to Coehadjoe Park
Marion County residents will soon be able to zip line at Coehadjoe Park. The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department recently announced in a social media post that the installation of a brand-new zip line is officially underway at Coehadjoe Park, which is located at 4225 NE 35th Street in Ocala.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Style 90 Second Spotlight 1.27.2023
Enter your pets in the Leesburg Mardi Gras Pet Parade!. Students fishing for the best bass. Fruitland Park Love Week – featuring Love Run 5K coming up soon. Register here: https://raceroster.com/…/2023/70281/2023-love-week-5k-run Lake County Schools is hosting a hiring event – visit Lake.K12.FL.US. Check out Style magazine’s “Entertainment...
lakeandsumterstyle.com
City of Clermont to host Career Fair
In partnership with the South Lake Chamber of Commerce and Career Source Central Florida, the City of Clermont is hosting a Career Fair. Mark your calendar for Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Clermont Arts & Recreation Center, 3700 S. highway 27. In addition to...
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
Marion County School Board 2023-24 calendar still under consideration
On Tuesday, the Marion County School Board rejected the proposed calendar for the 2023-24 school year, which presented a bevy of changes to the current calendar, notably the return of one-hour early release days. Posted on the Marion County Public Schools Facebook page shortly after a work session last Thursday,...
‘Faith, family & service’: Massey Services founder, philanthropist Harvey Massey dies at age 81
ORLANDO, Fla. — Massey Services founder and chairman Harvey L. Massey died peacefully Tuesday. The longtime Winter Park resident was born in the small town of Melville, Louisiana. He was the grandson of Italian immigrants and Missouri farmers. At age 18, Massey joined the United States Army Security Agency,...
3 local restaurant chains set to expand here and beyond in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Another Broken Egg and Island Fin Poke are among the Orlando-based eateries that plan to grow their presence here and across the U.S. in 2023.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange High student hospitalized, doctors baffled
When 16-year-old Valeria Arraiz Ramos came home from school Wednesday, Jan. 4, her family knew there was something wrong. Valeria was behaving differently, moving slowly and barely speaking. That night, she barely slept or ate. The West Orange High School junior has now been at the AdventHealth for Children hospital...
mynews13.com
Bethune-Cookman brings in health inspectors after complaints from students
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University students are pushing for change and on Wednesday they said they already began to see it. This comes days after protests about dirty facilities and outrage over the handling of the football head coach position — where NFL Hall of Famer Ed Reed was expected to become the next head coach.
Where Do You Like to Dine on a Special Occasion in Lake County, Florida?
I've been getting some great suggestions for places I didn't even know about in previous posts. I'm getting ready to plan a nice dinner out with my husband and some friends and I'm looking to find out where people like to go to have a really nice dinner out here in Lake County, Florida. One of my previous go-to spots was sold, and from everything I've heard, it's just not the same as before.
Villages Daily Sun
Golfer loses her sight, but not her drive to play
In one sense, Mary Strickland is like thousands of other residents in The Villages. She steps up to the first tee twice a week for a round of golf, ready to have some laughs and fun with her friends. She’ll never see a shot, though. What sets Strickland apart...
leesburg-news.com
Dates announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest
The dates have been announced for this year’s Leesburg Bikefest. The three-day event will take place April 28, 29 and 30 in downtown Leesburg. Bikefest is billed as the world’s largest motorcycle and music event. The event spans over 30 blocks in the city and will be home...
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
thewestsidegazette.com
B-CU leadership, get out while you still can
Thanks to Bethune-Cookman University students and National Football League Hall of Famer Ed Reed, we now know things are worse at B-CU than even we thought. And we’ve known for years that things have been bad. List of horrors. Homeless people living on campus and squatting in dormitory reception...
407area.com
Buffets in Orlando That Will Put You in a Food Coma
Everyone deserves to indulge in an unlimited buffet of food every once in a while. Lucky for you, there are some of the most delicious buffets in Orlando that will have you feeling stuffed and satisfied all day long. From Mexican to Brazilian buffets and everything in between, we've found some of the best all-you-can-eat restaurants in Orlando. Make sure you come with an empty stomach that's ready to eat because you'll want to try every dish they have!
ocala-news.com
‘World’s Greatest Baby Shower’ returns to Marion County on January 27
The “World’s Greatest Baby Shower” will return on Friday, January 27 to provide helpful information and resources to new parents and soon-to-be parents in Marion County. The free event will be held in two sessions at the Kingdom Revival Church, which is located at 3318 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala. The first session will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the second session will follow from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Comments / 0