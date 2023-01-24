Read full article on original website
KVCC men win 6th straight, K-College falls at home to Hope
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The KVCC men's basketball team continuing to light up the scoreboard this season. The 16-3 Cougars beat visiting Southwestern Michigan 94-55 on Wednesday night, their third straight game scoring at least 90 points. KVCC will take a 6-game winning streak into Saturday afternoon's home game against...
Ross to miss remainder of Broncos season with knee injury
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For a team that was trending in the right direction, it's arguably the worst news they could have received: Lauren Ross will miss the rest of the season for Western Michigan. Ross, a redshirt sophomore, sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of WMU's conference...
Broncos ready to return to Lawson for first time in seven weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It's time to get loony, again, for the first time in what feels like forever. Western Michigan hockey will return to Lawson Arena this weekend when they welcome Nebraska-Omaha to town for their first series at home since the second week of December. Road warriors: Broncos...
Grappling with the books leads to success for Plainwell grapplers on the mats
PLAINWELL, Mich. — The Plainwell wrestling team has picked up right where it left off last season. The defending Wolverine Conference champions are 16-1 in dual meets during the 2022-'23 academic year, and are currently ranked fifth in the MHSAA Division 2 rankings. Winning a common thing for Trojans:...
PGA Tour to affect News Channel 3 weekend newscasts
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The PGA Farmers Insurance Open is scheduled on CBS, News Channel 3, affecting the Friday and weekend newscasts. The Live golf tournament will preempt the 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., and 6 p.m. newscasts Friday. Stay updated on the latest news, weather, and sports by watching News Channel 3 live on the CW7 at 10 p.m. and on News Channel 3 at 11 p.m.
WMU Athletics Unveils Strategic Plan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Western Michigan University athletic department announced a 5-year strategic plan on Thursday, in order to "better define, measure and implement a departmental vision of comprehensive excellence." According to a University press release, "The Plan has established a new Mission, Vision and Values Statement and outlines...
Person shot in ankle near Northside Kalamazoo neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — One person was shot in the ankle in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood on Thursday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The shooting happened near the 1300 block of North Rose Street. Responding officers were able to locate the victim a couple of blocks north, near...
Snow coats West Michigan causing slide offs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Heavy, wet snow has made Wednesday a harrowing day for drivers all over southwest Michigan. Kalamazoo County road crews have been salting major roadways throughout the day. Deadly Crash: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. “We knew that snow was coming, we prepare...
Fire breaks out in Kalamazoo Central High School bathroom
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the Kalamazoo Township Police and Fire Department responded to a 911 call of a fire at Kalamazoo Central High School, according to Kalamazoo Township Police. A fire started in the bathroom and was extinguished by the school resource officer, police said. Fire...
South Haven gears up for 2023 Ice Breaker Festival
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Coming back for the 29th year, festival organizers in South Haven are expected to bring back the Ice Breaker Festival. The festival starts on Feb. 3 and goes to Feb. 5, where each day is filled with activities for all ages. Events include:. Pub slide.
Local leaders across Calhoun County to give virtual State of the Community address
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Local government leaders across Calhoun County are scheduled to give a State of the Community address at 9 a.m. Friday. Leaders are to gather virtually, and the public will be able to watch the event live on the City of Battle Creek YouTube channel, according to the press release.
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Our four-week break from traditional, wintertime weather in West Michigan is about to end as a heavy, wet snow event unloads during the middle of your week. Winter Weather Advisories expanded to include locations near and south of I-96, which obviously impacts Kalamazoo County. What's the...
Gov. Whitmer to hold roundtable, one day after fifth State of the State Address
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to hold a roundtable in Grand Rapids Thursday, just one day after her fifth State of the State address took place. Whitmer is set to talk to local seniors about their concerns, she is also expected to give a presentation in Muskegon to talk with residents, students and local school officials.
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
Salvation Army falls significantly short on 2022 annual Red Kettle goal
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Salvation Army fell short by over $41,000 for its 2022 Red Kettle goal, according to a Tuesday news release. The funds raised through the campaign over the holiday season help support the Army's programs year round, such as food assistance, rent assistance, youth programs, music lessons, senior citizens programs, and providing help to the unhoused, the release reads.
Anonymous donation to fund program aimed at retaining, recruiting Holland teachers
HOLLAND, Mich. — An anonymous donation from a Holland donor will fund a new program at Holland Public Schools aimed at retaining and recruiting educators in the district, according to a Teachers Live Here press release. Every year, 10 Holland Public Schools teachers are set to receive $25,000 toward...
No one injured in vehicle fire in Oshtemo Township
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A van caught on fire near Kalamazoo on Wednesday afternoon. The Oshtemo Fire Department responded around 4:15 p.m., according to witnesses. Early Wednesday: Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash. The fire occurred near the intersection of West Main Street and North 7th...
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
Upgrades proposed for downtown Arcadia Creek Festival Place
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Festivalgoers could soon be visiting an upgraded outdoor entertainment venue in downtown Kalamazoo. Development: Marshall Township Board to vote on moving plans for mega-site forward. The Arcadia Creek Festival Place has hosted an array of events and concerts since its inception in 2004. However, attendees may...
