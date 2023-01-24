Read full article on original website
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
mymoinfo.com
Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident
Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Crawford County teen seriously injured in rollover crash south of Steelville
A Crawford County teen is seriously injured in a rollover crash about six miles south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Cole Barton, 18, of Steelville, was driving on Highway 19 Monday morning when he failed to negotiate a curve. Troopers say Barton overcorrected, overturned, and was thrown from the vehicle.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response
(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
mymoinfo.com
House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash
A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
KMOV
Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
county17.com
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
mymoinfo.com
St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington
(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
mymoinfo.com
De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus
(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
krcu.org
Almost Yesterday: The Rivers of St. Francois County
It seems like Almost Yesterday that the legendary origin of the four rivers of St. Francois County was recorded by the writer and historian Allan Hinchey. The four rivers – the Whitewater, Castor, Saline, and Little St. Francois – emerge close together, northeast of Fredericktown, Missouri, near the junction of Perry, Bollinger, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and St. Francois Counties. Although they emerge close together, the four rivers flow in different directions.
Inmates removed sink, climbed through wall to freedom
FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles south of St. Louis on Jan. 17. All five were captured over the weekend. Chief Sheriff's Deputy Gregory...
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
myleaderpaper.com
Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash
David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
