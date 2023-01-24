ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two injured in Highway 67 and Flucom Road accident

Two people were injured in a traffic accident on Highway 67 at Flucom Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Richard Gilchrist of Festus was driving a 2000 Nissan Maxima and was making a left turn onto Flucom from 67 and pulled into the path of a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by 30-year-old Kaleena Torkey of Mineral Point. Gilchrist and a passenger in Torkey’s vehicle, 34-year-old Craig Torkey, were both taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 4:45 Friday afternoon.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on safer driving and accident response

(Hillsboro) The number of fatal traffic accidents statewide increased in 2022 and law enforcement agencies are hoping to see that number drop this year. Lieutenant Chris Hoffman is the leader of Platoon 2 with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He says responding to traffic accidents can be very dangerous depending on where the accident takes place and what time of the day it is.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

House Springs woman arrested after traffic crash

A House Springs woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident on Miller Road south of Eagles View Lane on Sunday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports 39-year-old Corrine Argus was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu north on Miller Road and failed to maintain a single lane and traveled off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with minor injuries. The accident took place shortly after 1:30 Sunday afternoon. She was later charged with Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Suspended and Revoked.
HOUSE SPRINGS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County man faces charges for firing at thieves

JEFFERSON COUNTY (KMOV) - Charges are being sought against a 39-year-old Jefferson County man after he opened fire on thieves who had been breaking into cars. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the man fired several times toward a 2014 Nissan Versa driving on Ozark Lane, which is near Highway 21 and south of Fenton.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
county17.com

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
mymoinfo.com

St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Farmington

(Farmington) All five of the inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington last week are all now back in the county jail. Kelly McSean, Aaron Sebastian, LuJuan Tucker and Dakota Pace were all captured late last week in Ohio and were awaiting the extradition process back to Missouri.
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

De Soto man arrested after allegedly breaking into home south of Festus

(Festus) A De Soto man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a home south of Festus, damaging the inside of the residence before getting into a scuffle with sheriff’s deputies. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says deputies responded to the home break in on January 20th...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

Almost Yesterday: The Rivers of St. Francois County

It seems like Almost Yesterday that the legendary origin of the four rivers of St. Francois County was recorded by the writer and historian Allan Hinchey. The four rivers – the Whitewater, Castor, Saline, and Little St. Francois – emerge close together, northeast of Fredericktown, Missouri, near the junction of Perry, Bollinger, Ste. Genevieve, Madison, and St. Francois Counties. Although they emerge close together, the four rivers flow in different directions.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
WILDWOOD, MO
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Fenton man convicted of manslaughter following fatal crash

David Thurby, 28, of Fenton has been convicted of three counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a 2021 crash in Byrnes Mill that left three people dead – Lacey Newton, 25; her fiance, Cordell Williams, 30; and their child, Cordell Williams Jr., 3 months, all of Bonne Terre. The...
FENTON, MO
KFVS12

18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy