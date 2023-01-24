Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Stewartville boys basketball hands Lake City its first loss of the season
(ABC 6 News) — Henry Tschetter collected 18 points and eight rebounds as Stewartville handed Lake City its first loss, 53-41. Ryan Heise had 18 points for Lake City (16-1), which is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class AA. Stewartville improves to 12-3.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow GBB’s Kendyl Queensland commits to Gustavus Adolphus
(ABC 6 News) — Grand Meadow Girls Basketball’s Kendyl Queensland announced her commitment to Gustavus Adolphus on Twitter Tuesday. Queensland has scored 32 points over her last five games for the Superlarks. Kendyl is poised to join her older sister, Riley, who is currently a junior on Golden...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
KIMT
Accident involving Forest City teacher and students on the way to Mason City
FOREST CITY, Iowa – Forest City Community School District says no one was injured in a Wednesday morning accident involving a teacher and two students. The School District sys a high school teachers and two students were involved in an accident on the way from Forest City to Mason City.
KAAL-TV
Rochester fire respond to New Horizon Academy
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to New Horizon Academy on Kutzky Court NW Thursday morning, after a malfunctioning electrical outlet required students to be evacuated from a classroom. The outlet began smoking around 10 a.m., but there was no fire or injury, according to the...
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Hormel Joins the Beer Game with New ‘Rule-Breaking’ Brew
I've heard of some crazy beers in my time going to breweries but this beer from Hormel is... something. That's right, Hormel in Austin, Minnesota has joined the beer game with the help of Modist Brewing in Minneapolis. Let's see if this is something you'd try. Hormel has many different...
KIMT
"The Mess Hall" rage room set to open on Friday in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Rochester is welcoming a new place to smash stuff and get out your rage. The Mess Hall welcomes your destructive side with opportunities to break computers, glass, and splatter paint. This rage room is the first of its kind in Rochester with the nearest one located in Des Moines, Iowa.
KIMT
Collision east of Stewartville sends one to the hospital
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – One driver is hurt after a collision east of Stewartville. The Minnesota State Patrol says Wade Alan Baker, 47 of Wykoff, was driving east on Highway 30 and Owen Donald Nelson, 17 of Stewartville, was southbound on County Road 20. The State Patrol says they collided in the intersection around 6:46 pm Monday after one driver failed to stop for the stop sign.
KAAL-TV
Non-profit plans to fix up homes in Albert Lea for veterans
(ABC 6 News) – A non-profit is coming to Albert Lea gives homes to Veterans. The Chapman House foundation will start renovating its first house in March with plans to do more. While in Minnesota looking for campers to house homeless vets in North Carolina, Kevin Chapman the founder...
KAAL-TV
Social-ICE returns to downtown Rochester in February
(ABC 6 News) – Downtown Rochester’s iconic ice festival, Social-ICE, returns in its true form with ice, themed bars, and DJs February 24-25, 2023. This year, a total of six veteran and newcomer bars/restaurants are uniting under one overall theme of decades for Social-ICE, with each focusing and incorporating iconic elements from their chosen era. Participating downtown restaurants include:
KAAL-TV
Austin native named suspect in 1994 New York cold case murder
(ABC 6 News) – Police in East Greenbush, New York have identified a former Austin, Minn. man as the suspect in the murder of an 81-year-old woman in August 1994. At a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 19, law enforcement linked the suspect, former Austin native, Jeremiah James Guyette, to the murder of Wilomeana “Violet” Filkins who was found dead by her brother and niece in her East Greenbush apartment on Aug. 19, 1994.
KIMT
Pickup truck on I-90 crashes in Mower County
RACINE TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck went off Interstate 90 Wednesday evening, injuring one person. The Minnesota State Patrol says Jamario Trevon Love, 26 of Hempstead, Arkansas, was eastbound on I-90 when his 2020 Ram 3500 left the roadway, entered the median, and rolled. The crash happened around 8:45 pm near mile marker 204 in snowy and ice road conditions.
myaustinminnesota.com
Rochester’s Top 10 Restaurants for Valentine’s Day According to Yelp
The big day of chocolate and spending a million dollars on roses is coming up fast. Yes, Valentine's Day is just around the corner and if you looking for a romantic restaurant in Rochester, Minnesota, below are the top restaurants according to Yelp where you should celebrate. Top 10 Restaurants...
KIMT
Charles City driver killed after losing control on an icy road
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Ice and snow are being blamed for a fatal crash Monday afternoon in Floyd County. It happened around 2:30 pm in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. The Iowa State Patrol says Julius Arthur Bryant, 44 of Charles City, was driving south when he lost control on ice and snowpack, went into the west ditch, and hit a creek bank. The State Patrol says Bryant’s pickup truck rolled onto the driver’s side and he was partially thrown from the truck.
WCCO Dropped by Spectrum in Rochester, Here’s How You Still Can Watch the Channel
I've seen a lot of angry people on Facebook posting about how they are no longer able to watch WCCO in Rochester. You often hear about satellite providers dropping a popular channel because the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement, but this decision appears to have been made by the FCC.
KAAL-TV
Nursing home neglect leads to death
(ABC 6 News) – Recent investigations conducted by the Minnesota Department of Health found that two nursing homes in our area were negligent. According to the report by MDH, a worker at St. Mark’s found a resident unresponsive, not breathing and without a pulse. When a nurse was...
Southern Minnesota News
2 drivers injured, one critically, in Highway 13 crash
Police car with emergency siren at night. 3D rendered illustration. Two drivers were injured, one of them critically, early Thursday morning in a crash on Highway 13. Sebastian Robert Schumacher, 28, of Waseca, was transported to North Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries following the crash, which happened just before 3:30 a.m.
KIMT
Three nominees announced for new southeast Minnesota district court judge
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three candidates have been nominated to fill a vacancy in Minnesota’s Third Judicial District. Judge Jodi L. Williamson is retiring and the Commission on Judicial Selection has announced its recommendations to replace her. They are:. - Rebecca Church, assistant county attorney at the Winona...
