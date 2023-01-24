ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Randle scores 37, Knicks rally to beat Celtics 120-117 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — The Knicks are a young team that’s still learning how to string together victories. They’re hoping to bottle several lessons from their latest outing. Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave New York the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime win over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
BOSTON, MA
WTOP

NBA All-Star Rosters

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP

No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati after Lakhin’s 22-point game

Cincinnati Bearcats (14-7, 5-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (19-2, 7-1 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits the No. 3 Houston Cougars after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Cincinnati’s 75-68 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Cougars have gone 11-2 at home. Houston has a 14-0 record in games decided...
HOUSTON, TX
WTOP

Dayton hosts Richmond after Burton’s 20-point outing

Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen. The Flyers are 10-1 in home games. Dayton scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points...
DAYTON, OH
WTOP

Today in Sports History-Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title

1901 — The American League is founded. The league plans for a 140-game schedule, set player rosters at 14 and recognizes the Players Protective Association, the players’ union. 1943 — Max Bentley of the Chicago Black Hawks has four goals and three assists in a 10-1 rout of...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy