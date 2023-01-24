BOSTON (AP) — The Knicks are a young team that’s still learning how to string together victories. They’re hoping to bottle several lessons from their latest outing. Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave New York the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime win over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO