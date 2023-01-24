Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Iowa City Transit returns bus stop to UI’s English Philosophy Building
Iowa City Transit is returning a bus stop to the University of Iowa’s English Philosophy Building (EPB). Service at the stop will begin on Monday. Stop #7340 will be added to the 10-West Iowa City route. It will be located at the same stop Cambus currently uses in the 200 Block of West Iowa Avenue, just east of the Iowa Avenue Bridge.
KCJJ
Republican legislators want UI officials to explain specific course terms relating to sexuality
Republican legislators are ordering officials at Regents institutions to explain specific terms dealing with sexuality that can be found in official curriculum. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports 26 GOP legislators are seeking explanations for specific terms used in courses at the University of Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa. Terms cited include “compulsory heterosexuality,” “critical media literacy” and “equitable science teaching.”
KCJJ
Group that supplied officials for City High/Fairfield game speaks out on accusations
The group that supplied the officials for Monday night’s City High at Fairfield boys basketball game has released a statement about allegations that one of its referees used racially-charged language with Little Hawk coach Brennan Swayzer. A statement issued to City High parents, students and staff indicates the incident...
KCJJ
Iowa City Animal Services investigating reported dog bite
Iowa City Animal Services is investigating a reported dog bite. According to a news release, Animal Services received notification of a bite that occurred around midnight Wednesday morning outside a residence on the 600 block of South Dodge Street. The victim was attempting to break up a fight between their dog…who was on a leash…and a brindle pit bull-type dog. The loose dog was with his owner, but unleashed. The owner was observed as a slender male. Another man was at the scene inside the residence.
KCJJ
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
KCJJ
Shelter House resident accused of assaulting, injuring staff member
A Shelter House resident faces charges that she assaulted and injured a staff member. Iowa City Police were called to the Southgate Avenue homeless shelter just after 10:45 Wednesday morning for two female residents fighting. A staff member tried to break the fight up, but one of the participants…identified as 22-year-old Benyana Harper…allegedly assaulted the staff member so she could continue assaulting the other woman.
KCJJ
Oxford man charged with OWI after rolling UTV with passengers aboard
An Oxford man has been charged with drunk driving after he crashed a UTV with passengers aboard. The incident happened just after 11:15pm on December 30th in Tiffin. Deputies say 19-year-old Quintin Becicka of Highway 6 NW was operating the UTV on Dogwood Avenue when he lost control and rolled the vehicle multiple times. Arriving first responders say they found bottles of alcohol scattered around the crash scene, with Becicka showing signs of intoxication.
KCJJ
Intoxicated Chicago man breaks into daycare, claims his address is “August 12th”
Iowa City Police say an intoxicated Illinois man broke into a daycare, then told arriving officers his address was his birthday. According to arrest records, 18-year-old Thomas Boyd was seen on security video breaking a window and entering Kids Depot on Reno Street just before 2:45 Saturday morning. Arriving officers say Boyd seemed intoxicated, and his breath alcohol level was later measured at .162%.
KCJJ
Muscatine woman arrested in hit-and-run case
A Muscatine woman has been arrested as part of a hit-and-run investigation. Muscatine Police say on January 13th officers were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street for a female who had been run over by a vehicle. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
KCJJ
Two more arrests made in Tiffin shooting case
Two more arrests have been made in connection with a Tiffin attempted murder case. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on Thursday 20-year-old ZaShawn Smith of Coralville was charged with Attempted Murder and Rioting. If convicted on both charges, he faces a maximum of 30 years in prison. A 17-year-old arrested on Monday was charged with Rioting.
KCJJ
IC man charged after allegedly buying shotgun for ineligible person
Iowa City Police have arrested a man they say purchased a shotgun for another person who is ineligible to possess firearms. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Police say Mohammad purchased a shotgun from Scheels in Coralville on Valentine’s Day of 2021. Two days later, police found the gun in the possession of a subject who is prohibited from carrying weapons. The man is seen on security video with Mohammad during the purchase at Scheels.
KCJJ
Transient accused of fighting with police after making threats at Shelter House
A local transient has been arrested after Iowa City Police say he threated subjects at a local homeless shelter, then fought with police. Officers were called to Shelter House on Southgate Avenue just before 7:45 Tuesday night for a subject threatening staff and other residents. Arriving police say they observed 44-year-old Bradley Pechman taking hostile stances and actions toward Shelter House staff. Pechman reportedly told investigators he would not leave the building without a fight.
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
KCJJ
Former UI student found guilty of killing his family
A former University of Iowa student has been found guilty of killing his mother, father and sister at the family’s home in Cedar Rapids. Prosecutors argued that 22-year-old Alexander Jackson fatally shot the three on the morning of June 15th, 2021. Alexander claimed that a masked intruder broke in and executed the murders, then shot him in the foot during a struggle. Police found no evidence of a break-in or struggle and arrested Jackson.
KCJJ
City High boys basketball team receives police escort out of Fairfield gym after “racially-charged comment”
The City High boys basketball team requested a police escort from the Fairfield high school gym Monday night after what officials termed a “racially-charged comment” was made towards City High head coach Brennan Swayzer. Swayzer, who is black, has not commented publicly on the issue. But a statement...
