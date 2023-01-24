ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Former first-round pick makes triumphant NBA return

By Reice Shipley
The Comeback
The Comeback
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBvrm_0kP1G7ls00

Monday’s game between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics featured a special moment for former first-round pick Jonathan Isaac, who made his long-awaited return to NBA action.

Isaac came in off the bench during a free throw from Celtics star Jayson Tatum . He received a standing ovation upon doing so from fans who knew the importance of this situation.

Isaac’s return is the first time in 904 days that he has played on an NBA court after tearing his ACL in the NBA bubble in 2020.

The former No.6 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft once had a ton of promise with a ton of raw athleticism. He certainly showed those skills in limited action on Monday, finishing with ten points along with three rebounds and two steals in just ten minutes.

While these stats don’t exactly raise eyebrows, Jonathan Isaac certainly passed the eye test for many around the NBA world.

Isaac discussed how it felt to return to NBA action along with how he will fit in with this current team after the game.

“It has been such a long road,” said Isaac via Bally Sports Florida on Twitter. “I was thinking about all that it has taken to get here. All the people who helped me get back here. I tried my best to stay grounded and grateful. Much love to the Magic for sticking with me. Trying to bottle all of that up in one moment was surreal.”

Isaac went on to say that he is excited to “get integrated” with the rest of his Magic teammates moving forward.

“The more that I get integrated, the more all of us just continue to learn how to play with each other, I really do believe the sky is the limit.”

Isaac is rejoining a Magic team that’s far different than the one he last played on. Rookie forward Paolo Banchero has certainly been impressive thus far in his short career alongside former Michigan product Franz Wagner .

If Isaac can implement himself into this inexperienced lineup and provide some leadership moving forward, the Magic undoubtedly have a solid chance to become a sleeper team in the Eastern Conference for years to come.

[ Bally Sports Florida on Twitter ]

The post Former first-round pick makes triumphant NBA return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

NBA rumors: Golden State Warriors to part ways with James Wiseman

An iconic player’s departure is always painful and heartbreaking for the fans. James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors appeared with a question mark for the rest of the season. The Golden State Warriors haven’t been as consistent as they were last season, and they aren’t in the best...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tyronn Lue Jokingly Admitted That He Wanted LeBron James To Score 40 Points Against The Clippers So He Could Get A Record

Tyronn Lue and LeBron James have a lot of history together, Lue was his Head Coach during the King's second stint in Cleveland. And he was an essential figure in the Cavaliers winning the 2016 NBA championship. Those kinds of bonds cannot be severed even if players and coaches move to different situations, and it's apparent that both Ty Lue and LeBron James retain a high opinion of one another.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

LeBron James Held Back From Heckler During Clippers Game

LeBron James nearly lost his cool with a heckler on Tuesday night -- having to be held back from the man after the guy shouted insults at him, including one dig that featured a shot at the Lakers star's hairline. The moment happened as the King and his squad were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out

The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Hits Shannon Sharpe With Some Advice

At this point, everyone is probably aware of what happened with Shannon Sharpe at the Lakers game on Friday night. Sharpe and members of the Memphis Grizzlies got into a verbal altercation that also involved Tee Morant. Subsequently, cooler heads prevailed and the show went on. Consequently, Sharpe felt some...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason

The Golden State Warriors held off the Memphis Grizzlies 122-120 in a thriller televised on ESPN on Wednesday night. Golden State’s Jordan Poole made the game-winner on a layup with one second remaining. Jordan Poole for the Warriors win in a thriller over the Grizzlies! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/Heka5q0wG5 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 26, 2023 That Read more... The post Steph Curry ejected for the 3rd time, all for the same weird reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out

Even though Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is just a rookie who was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft, he’s been undoubtedly one of the team’s most important players this year, leading the team in rushing this season. And after a dominant regular season, he’s looking forward to this Read more... The post Unlikely Kansas City Chiefs star speaks out appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Former NFL player dies at age 25

The NFL world was struck with some devastating news regarding former Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions defensive end Jessie Lemonier. ESPN’s Eric Woodyard broke the tragic news that Lemonier passed away on Thursday at just the age of 25 after just two seasons in the NFL. Former Detroit #Lions LB Jessie Lemonier has passed Read more... The post Former NFL player dies at age 25 appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

The Comeback

58K+
Followers
1K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Comeback is sports and pop culture blog committed to quality content, storytelling, and reporting, but we also like to have fun as well. With over 20 writers, the site now reaches over 25 million people a month.

 http://www.thecomeback.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy