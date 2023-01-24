Former first-round pick makes triumphant NBA return

Monday’s game between the Orlando Magic and the Boston Celtics featured a special moment for former first-round pick Jonathan Isaac, who made his long-awaited return to NBA action.

Isaac came in off the bench during a free throw from Celtics star Jayson Tatum . He received a standing ovation upon doing so from fans who knew the importance of this situation.

Isaac’s return is the first time in 904 days that he has played on an NBA court after tearing his ACL in the NBA bubble in 2020.

The former No.6 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft once had a ton of promise with a ton of raw athleticism. He certainly showed those skills in limited action on Monday, finishing with ten points along with three rebounds and two steals in just ten minutes.

While these stats don’t exactly raise eyebrows, Jonathan Isaac certainly passed the eye test for many around the NBA world.

Isaac discussed how it felt to return to NBA action along with how he will fit in with this current team after the game.

“It has been such a long road,” said Isaac via Bally Sports Florida on Twitter. “I was thinking about all that it has taken to get here. All the people who helped me get back here. I tried my best to stay grounded and grateful. Much love to the Magic for sticking with me. Trying to bottle all of that up in one moment was surreal.”

Isaac went on to say that he is excited to “get integrated” with the rest of his Magic teammates moving forward.

“The more that I get integrated, the more all of us just continue to learn how to play with each other, I really do believe the sky is the limit.”

Isaac is rejoining a Magic team that’s far different than the one he last played on. Rookie forward Paolo Banchero has certainly been impressive thus far in his short career alongside former Michigan product Franz Wagner .

If Isaac can implement himself into this inexperienced lineup and provide some leadership moving forward, the Magic undoubtedly have a solid chance to become a sleeper team in the Eastern Conference for years to come.

[ Bally Sports Florida on Twitter ]

The post Former first-round pick makes triumphant NBA return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .