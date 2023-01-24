ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Seeking 20th win, No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati

While there’s been no shortage of standout performers during No. 3 Houston’s blazing start to the season, another player has joined the party. Coming off an 18-point performance, freshman guard Emanuel Sharp will look to continue carving out a role in the Cougars’ offense Saturday against visiting Cincinnati in American Athletic Conference action.
HOUSTON, TX

