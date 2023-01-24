The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz will play a new version of Lex Luthor in season 3 of the of CW's Superman & Lois. Cudlitz confirmed the news, first reported by Entertainment Weekly, on Twitter, writing, "Holy Crap !!! ……. Cannot wait to join this amazing cast." Les, per his official character description, is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp," but to the criminal underworld as "a brutal psychopath" who, after dropping out of the public eye, re-emerges "hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him" -- Superman and Lois Lane -- played respectively by played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Superman & Lois season 3 premieres March 14 on The CW...

2 DAYS AGO