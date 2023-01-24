Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
KSLTV
Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit
LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
Gephardt Daily
Elk herd stops traffic on I-80 in Salt Lake City; roadway now cleared
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A herd of elk closed down westbound Interstate 80 at 2800 East on Thursday. The animals-in-traffic incident was at milepost 127, and lasted several hours before the elk could be convinced to leave. The roadway has since reopened. Mature...
KUTV
Herd of elk strands itself adjacent to I-80 between Salt Lake, Millcreek
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol was closely monitoring a herd of elk that had made its way out of the Salt Lake Valley's eastern foothills and onto a strip of land dividing I-80 from the bordering neighborhood. Reports of the elk first came into 2News...
kjzz.com
1 killed after vehicle strikes box truck from behind on Mountain View Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — One person is dead following a crash on Mountain View Corridor in West Valley City. Officials with West Valley City said the crash occurred a short time before 5 p.m. on northbound Mountain View Corridor near 2400 South, just before SR 201. They...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
kslnewsradio.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner
DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
KSLTV
‘Ball of fire’: Utah man severely burned during backyard accident with gasoline
OREM, Utah – A Utah man suffered severe burns to his hands and face while trying to start a fire in his backyard fire pit. The terrifying moments were caught by the family’s security camera. The accident happened on Jan. 14 as Jason Hone was working in the...
kslnewsradio.com
Fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor causes significant delays
WEST VALLEY, Utah — A fatal crash Northbound on Mountain View Corridor and 2400 South has caused delays that will last hours. The West Valley City Police Department said in a Twitter post that a passenger vehicle hit a box truck from behind. The driver of the passenger vehicle...
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
A Utah man is facing 11 charges after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck on Interstate 80 that led to the deaths of five Arkansas students on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks
The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
Thief abandons stolen truck in parking lot but takes firearm stored inside: SLCPD
A man reportedly had his truck stolen on Tuesday, Jan. 24, and when he recovered it a day later, the unsecured gun he had stored inside the vehicle was gone.
ABC 4
Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue
A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
KSLTV
Two injured after explosion in Lehi house
LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. Firefighters found little smoke...
bigfoot99.com
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
KSLTV
Truck rolls over hitting power pole, power box, fire hydrant
FARR WEST, Utah — A driver lost control of their pickup truck early Wednesday morning, and rolled off the road. Just before 8 a.m., the truck rolled over near 1800 W Harrisville Road after it lost control on slick roads, according to Weber Fire District. The truck damaged a...
Gephardt Daily
Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort
OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
KSLTV
Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills
SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
KSLTV
Unique cowboy and skiing sport on display in Heber City
HEBER CITY, Utah — If you’re looking for a wild, action-packed event for your family this weekend that combines Utah’s cowboy culture and its ski culture, head up to Heber City. It’s called skijoring, which is essentially a horse and rider pulling a skier through an obstacle course on a snowy track.
KSLTV
Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found
SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy. According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.
Comments / 1