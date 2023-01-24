ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cottonwood Heights, UT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KSLTV

Lehi crossing guard pleads for drivers to slow down after children are almost hit

LEHI, Utah — Crossing guard Brytan Manges said in she and her students were nearly hit three times in a span of 10 minutes near Eaglecrest Elementary. “Me and kids had to literally jump out of the way,” Manges said. “We had several instances where there was just a small gap of kids on the sidewalk and someone decided to take that chance and drive through, so they didn’t have to wait 30 more seconds.”
LEHI, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Frontrunner train sees significant delays due to trespasser on tracks

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Frontrunner train delays in both directions were seen Thursday morning following a "train vs. trespasser" incident between the Draper and South Jordan stations. Utah Transit Authority reported a bus bridge was in place between the Draper and South Jordan stations due to the situation.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Pedestrian hit and killed by UTA Frontrunner

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah Transit Authority reported that a person was killed Thursday morning after being hit by a Frontrunner train. According to a tweet from UTA, a bus bridge was put in place between Draper and South Jordan due to the incident. Officials said the deceased was on the tracks when the Frontrunner approached.
DRAPER, UT
Axios Salt Lake City

Most of Salt Lake's new cars are huge trucks

The affection for big trucks appears to be driven by image, with owners increasingly using words like "rugged" and "powerful" to describe them rather than "functional" or "reliable." The vast majority of Salt Lake's bestselling vehicles are trucks — a trend that could raise safety concerns after a spike in pedestrian deaths in traffic last year.Driving the news: Seven of the top-selling models in the Salt Lake market are pickups or truck-sized SUVs, according to registration data collected from January through November 2022 by S&P Global Mobility.Of nearly 43,000 top 10 models registered, trucks accounted for more than 75%.Catch up...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue

A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the Weber County and Rich County line, according to sheriff’s deputies. Helmet cam footage from Weber Co. plane crash rescue. A 41-year-old pilot received minor injuries after her single-engine plane crashed Tuesday night near the...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Two injured after explosion in Lehi house

LEHI, Utah — Firefighters are investigating after an explosion at a home in Lehi left two people with minor injuries. Shad Hatfield, battalion chief with the Lehi Fire Department, said crews arrived after 3:30 a.m. Friday and found the home’s windows were blown out. Firefighters found little smoke...
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

Truck rolls over hitting power pole, power box, fire hydrant

FARR WEST, Utah — A driver lost control of their pickup truck early Wednesday morning, and rolled off the road. Just before 8 a.m., the truck rolled over near 1800 W Harrisville Road after it lost control on slick roads, according to Weber Fire District. The truck damaged a...
FARR WEST, UT
Gephardt Daily

Weber County crews rescue skier stuck near Snowbasin Resort

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden police joined Weber County Search and Rescue crews Tuesday in assisting a stuck skier near Snowbasin Resort. “[A] skier who had been skiing at Snowbasin accidentally went into Birch Creek and got stuck,” Ogden police stated in a social media post.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Body found inside limestone kiln in Salt Lake City foothills

SALT LAKE CITY — A body has been found in the foothills above Beck Street in Salt Lake City. According to a 1:04 p.m. tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, a standard death investigation is currently underway. “Based on the preliminary information, officers do not suspect anything...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Unique cowboy and skiing sport on display in Heber City

HEBER CITY, Utah — If you’re looking for a wild, action-packed event for your family this weekend that combines Utah’s cowboy culture and its ski culture, head up to Heber City. It’s called skijoring, which is essentially a horse and rider pulling a skier through an obstacle course on a snowy track.
HEBER CITY, UT
KSLTV

Silver alert cancelled after Sandy woman found

SANDY, Utah — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 81-year-old woman from Sandy. According to a tweet from the Sandy Police Department, Lynda Ward Bridge was last seen leaving 1457 E. Budding Drive at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday. She was driving a gray 2016 Honda Accord, with Utah license plate 767N2, heading to 7985 S. 1102 East.
SANDY, UT

