ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

Williams scores 21, Ragin’ Cajuns beat Troy 72-57

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP)Greg Williams Jr.’s 21 points helped Louisiana-Lafayette defeat Troy 72-57 on Thursday night. Williams was 9 of 15 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) for the Ragin’ Cajuns (17-4, 7-2 Sun Belt Conference). Terence Lewis II scored 14 points while finishing 6 of 12 from the floor, and added 11 rebounds. Themus Fulks recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line. The Ragin’ Cajuns extended their winning streak to seven games.
LAFAYETTE, LA
mypanhandle.com

Seeking 20th win, No. 3 Houston hosts Cincinnati

While there’s been no shortage of standout performers during No. 3 Houston’s blazing start to the season, another player has joined the party. Coming off an 18-point performance, freshman guard Emanuel Sharp will look to continue carving out a role in the Cougars’ offense Saturday against visiting Cincinnati in American Athletic Conference action.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy