Credit Karma to pay $3M for misleading consumers, feds say

By Sheri Walsh
 3 days ago

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has finalized its order, forcing Credit Karma to pay prospective customers $3 million for tricking them into applying for "pre-approved" credit card offers.

Credit Karma has been ordered to pay $3 million to prospective customers for misleading them over "pre-approved" credit cards, according to the Federal Trade Commission which announced its final consent order Monday. Photo courtesy of Credit Karma

The FTC's consent order , released Monday, comes after a public comment period and a unanimous commission vote of 4-0. The order requires Credit Karma to pay consumers $3 million for "wasting their time" applying for credit cards. It also requires the company to stop making deceptive claims.

The FTC's complaint , which was first announced in September, said the credit card company used "claims that consumers were 'pre-approved' and had '90% odds' to entice them to apply for offers, that in many instances, they ultimately did not qualify for," the commission said.

The commission also accused Credit Karma of forcing consumers to provide personal information, including date of birth and last four digits of their Social Security number, to access certain tools on the company's website.

Close to a third of those who applied for "pre-approved" credit cards were later denied and suffered a negative impact to their consumer credit scores, according to the FTC.

"Credit Karma's false claims of 'pre-approval' cost consumers time and subjected them to unnecessary credit checks," Samuel Levine, director of the FTC's Bureau of Consumer Protection said in a statement last year.

"The FTC will continue its crackdown on digital dark patterns that harm consumers and pollute online commerce," Levine added.

Karma Credit denied the FTC's claims again Monday, after blasting the commission when the complaint was filed.

"We fundamentally disagree with the FTC's allegations about marketing terms that aren't even in use anymore," Credit Karma chief legal officer Susannah Wright said in a statement in September.

"Ultimately, we reached this agreement to avoid disruption to our mission and maintain our focus on helping our members find the financial products that are right for them."

Karen Bordonaro
3d ago

credit karma said i would be accepted many times and i was turned down everytime and it caused my credit line to drop. how do you file against them

Amanda Overton
3d ago

This whole claim is false. You know what your credit looks like. If they say you're pre approved it's based on your credit score.. this is the consumers fault not the company.

Devin Apgar
3d ago

after digging a little, theres no forms to fill out, if you are eligible for compensation, they will reach out to you 🤷‍♀️

