Caltrans Update on Highway 140 Closure in Mariposa County from Rockslide on the Merced River Canyon Route to Yosemite - One-way Traffic Control on State Route 140 Will Begin January 24

Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000. January 25, 2023 - By Alison Tudor - Small businesses are vital to the Mariposa community. They support our economy and we all rely on these businesses when we have a need. The Alliance for Community Transformations received a $33,950 donation from PG&E aimed specifically at helping business owners who lost everything in the Oak Fire get back to work. This contribution was part of PG&E’s 2022 $1 million to support local communities impacted by disaster as they respond and rebuild.

MARIPOSA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO