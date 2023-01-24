Caltrans Update on Highway 140 Closure in Mariposa County from Rockslide on the Merced River Canyon Route to Yosemite - One-way Traffic Control on State Route 140 Will Begin January 24

Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Caltrans Traffic Advisory for Mariposa County: One-Way Traffic Control Delays Expected on State Routes 49, 132, & 140 for January 29 - February 4, 2023
One-Way Traffic Control on State Routes 49, 132 and 140. January 27, 2023 - MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to conduct the following work next week in. Mariposa County:. Route 49. One-way traffic control from Bear Valley Road to Moccasin Switchback Road for...
goldrushcam.com
Recovery Progress Update for the Mariposa Oak Fire - Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000
Local Businesses Disrupted by Oak Fire Receive Over $33,000. January 25, 2023 - By Alison Tudor - Small businesses are vital to the Mariposa community. They support our economy and we all rely on these businesses when we have a need. The Alliance for Community Transformations received a $33,950 donation from PG&E aimed specifically at helping business owners who lost everything in the Oak Fire get back to work. This contribution was part of PG&E’s 2022 $1 million to support local communities impacted by disaster as they respond and rebuild.
goldrushcam.com
Northern Mariposa County History Center to Host Annual Reopening Gala on Saturday, February 4, 2023
Coulterville’s HISTORY CENTER GALA REOPENING On February 4th. January 27, 2023 - The museum volunteers have been hard at work during this January’s refurbishing …taking advantage of the larger exhibition space to set up some terrific new displays. Our most exciting new exhibit is a collection of rare glass bottles, pottery, and other items of daily town life unearthed during the recent land excavation. The Gala Reopening event will take place on Saturday, February 4th, Then, beginning Saturday, February 11th the museum will resume regular weekend open hours of 10:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M.
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Monday, January 23, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Monday, January 23, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
goldrushcam.com
UC Merced Says Solar Projects Yielding Exciting Potential for Dairies, Other Industries
A solar heating system created by UC Merced alumni has the potential to be energy efficient and cheaper than traditional sources. January 25, 2023 - By Patty Guerra, UC Merced - A company started by UC Merced founding faculty member Roland Winston - and staffed by alumni - is looking for partners for some exciting solar projects. And the government could cover the costs.
goldrushcam.com
Wanted Man Found with a 9mm Firearm and Narcotics was Arrested After Fleeing from Police in Merced
January 26, 2023 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reported the following information. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, the Merced Police Departments Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested a wanted man in possession of a firearm and narcotics after he flees from officers. On January 25, 2023, at approximately...
Comments / 0