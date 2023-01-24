Read full article on original website
2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list
Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
Some critically acclaimed films by and about Black people don’t make the Oscars list in a major letdown
While the Golden Globes brought several notable nominations and wins for Black performers in television and film, this year’s Oscar nominations look very different. The few movies by and about Black people that may have been considered Oscar bait this awards season — including a film about the aftermath of Emmett Till’s lynching in 1955, and “The Woman King” — did not make it to the list of nominations announced Tuesday.
Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture
Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac. Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography
Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds. SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
As expected, ‘The Woman King’ leads the charge for most egregiously snubbed movie at the Oscars
The Oscar nominations for 2023 are officially locked and loaded, with the usual suspects like Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, and The Fabelmans covering most all of the bases, with plenty of come-from-behind appearances to shake up the film industry’s marquee awards competition, in the form of All Quiet on the Western Front, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrea Riseborough, among others.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
2023 Oscar Nominations and Snubs -- The Full List
Jimmy Kimmel will host this year's event, held in March. On Tuesday morning, "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed and "M3GAN" star Allison Williams were tapped to announce the nominations for the 95th Annual Academy Awards. Angela Bassett made history, becoming the first actor from a Marvel movie to be...
2023 Oscar Nominations Snubs and Surprises: Andrea Riseborough, 'Nope,' Tom Cruise
As the Oscars prepare to bring another awards season to a close, it's not without its own mix of snubs and surprises. On Tuesday, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams revealed the nominees for the 95th Academy Awards, and there were definitely a few names missing from the final list and some unexpected additions that many didn't see coming.
How (and where) to watch Oscar-nominated films online
Replete with spellbinding multiverses, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” topped the 95th Academy Awards nominations with 11 nods. Elsewhere, stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the nominations this year, as did big-budget blockbusters. Some of the nominated films are still in theaters but many are also available online to stream now. Here’s where you can find […]
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Scores Six Oscar Nominations, But Tom Cruise Gets Snubbed
Since landing in theaters last summer, Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick has earned mass critical acclaim. More recently, the action flic has seen nominations at the prestigious Golden Globes and was voted Best Picture by the National Board of Review. On Tuesday morning, Top Gun: Maverick earned further accolades, scoring six different Oscar nominations ahead of the 2023 awards show. However, Tom Cruise, who essentially spearheaded the entire project and gave it the green light, was completely snubbed.
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
‘The Fabelmans,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ snubbed in BAFTA nominations
Thursday’s British Academy Film Awards nominations brought plenty of drama. Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” and the Tom Cruise-led “Top Gun: Maverick” were largely snubbed by BAFTA voters after winning big at previous ceremonies. Neither is a finalist for film of the year, and...
How to watch all the 2023 Oscar best picture nominees
A guide for how to watch all the best picture nominees ahead of the 2023 Oscars.
MTV Documentary Films Buys Sundance Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory,’ Maite Alberdi’s Follow-Up to Oscar-Nominated ‘Mole Agent’
MTV Documentary Films has acquired worldwide rights to “The Eternal Memory,” Maite Alberdi’s follow-up to her Oscar-nominated feature “The Mole Agent.”. The doc premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will have its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival next month as part of the “Panorama” section.
Steven Spielberg Has Thoughts About The Dark Knight’s Oscars Snub And How Top Gun: Maverick Fared This Year
Steven Spielberg believes The Dark Knight would get an Oscar Nomination for Best Picture today, and shares his thoughts on blockbusters nominated this year.
The Oscar Nominations Are In, and a Few Big Trends Are Out
For once, the Academy Award nominations seemingly arrived without too much existential panic about the entire enterprise. The latest slate of honorees, announced this morning by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams, includes two of the most commercially successful films of the year, a bunch of crowd-pleasing word-of-mouth hits, and some genuine indie and foreign surprises. Plus, the Academy’s attention heavily tilted toward films that debuted and played in movie theaters rather than on streaming.This year’s Oscars, which will air March 12 on ABC, have been blessedly free of production squabbles. There are no internal battles over whether to cut certain...
In Brief: 'Elvis' headed back to theaters following Oscar noms, and more
The Walking Dead's Michael Cudlitz will play a new version of Lex Luthor in season 3 of the of CW's Superman & Lois. Cudlitz confirmed the news, first reported by Entertainment Weekly, on Twitter, writing, "Holy Crap !!! ……. Cannot wait to join this amazing cast." Les, per his official character description, is "known to the world as the visionary billionaire behind LexCorp," but to the criminal underworld as "a brutal psychopath" who, after dropping out of the public eye, re-emerges "hellbent on correcting a personal injustice by enacting revenge on the two people he feels have wronged him" -- Superman and Lois Lane -- played respectively by played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. Superman & Lois season 3 premieres March 14 on The CW...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Shrinking’ On Apple TV+, Where Harrison Ford Mentors Jason Segel Through His Grief And His Use Of Unconventional Therapy
Everyone in our business got so excited when it was announced that Harrison Ford was going to star in his first TV series, the Yellowstone prequel 1923. There was so much hype behind that show that we all forgot that he shot two series back to back. The second series may not take place on the open plains of Montana, but it sure as hell shows a side of Ford that 1923 never did, thanks to Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein.
One Firestarter Defends Another: Drew Barrymore Slams Razzies For Nomination Of 12-Year-Old Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Drew Barrymore, the original Firestarter from the 1984 film of that name is burning mad over the Razzie nomination (now withdrawn) of the new Firestarter, 12-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong. Speaking out on both her own program, The Drew Barrymore Show, as well as CBS Mornings, Barrymore said her “blood boiled” after learning that the young actress was nominated for a worst actress Razzie Award. On CBS Mornings she called the Razzie nomination of a child “bullying.” On her own show – watch both clips below – Barrymore said, “Listen, I get poking fun at ourselves. I mean come on, fair game,...
