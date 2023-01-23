ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upworthy

Meet a mom who takes care of people's babies while they make huge parenting decisions.

By Ann Lapin
Upworthy
Upworthy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=341jys_0kP1AC1q00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03W7SS_0kP1AC1q00

This article originally appeared on 04.08.16


I'm trying desperately to be respectful of the person speaking to me, but my husband keeps texting me.

First he sends me a selfie of him with Rafi*, then it's an account of who stopped him on his way into the NICU.

Then he suggests I take a selfie with Jillian* so he can post them side-by-side on Facebook and boast that we finally have two babies.

People will ask if they're twins, I'm sure. But they're not twins. In fact, the babies aren't even ours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0A6M_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Ann Lapin, used with permission.

James' dream come true: Two babies! Rafi in the NICU with Tatte, Jillian at home with Eema.

I take care of these babies because I'm what's known as an "interim parent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gJ4R_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Ann Lapin, used with permission.

Over the past four years, my family has cared for 22 newborns.

The program I'm part of is rare; there are very few like it in the United States.

While the babies are in my care, the birth parents retain their legal rights as parents and are encouraged to visit their babies (if that's something they would like).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Wkt_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Ann Lapin, used with permission.

My three kids with our baby before he meets his forever mommy.

If they weren't in the care of interim moms like me, these tiny babies might wait in the hospital a few extra days while their adoptions are finalized — or they might enter the foster care system.

In New York, biological parents have 30 days after adoption proceedings begin to change their minds about their placement plan.

I became an interim parent when a local mom posted about it on our neighborhood Yahoo! group.

"That! THAT I can do!" I thought, as I looked at the computer screen.

I was thrilled. I felt incapable of doing other types of volunteer work, but I felt like I had finally found a community service that I could perform. So, my husband and I applied. And after months of doctor appointments, background checks, interviews, and letters of reference from close friends, we were accepted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xhu3u_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Stacey Natal/ Total City Girl , used with permission.

We left the adoption agency with an empty stroller — but it didn't stay that way for long!

The hope with the interim boarding care program is that biological parents have time to gain clarity about their decisions without pressure.

It also helps adoptive parents feel secure in their status as parents.

The children don't usually get the chance to be present when one of our babies goes home, so this was a special day. Roughly 30% of the babies I've cared for have returned to their biological parents after their stay with me, and the rest have been adopted. Many of the birth mothers I've known have pursued open adoptions, selecting and meeting their child's forever families.

People often ask me what the experience of interim parenting is like, but there's no rule: Each case is different.

Babies stay with us, on average, for a few weeks. But one baby stayed with us with five days, another for nine and a half weeks.

Whatever the scenario, my family and I are available to care for these babies until they go home ... wherever "home" may be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fSfC5_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Stacey Natal/Total City Girl used with permission.

This work can be emotionally challenging, too.

This work can be emotionally challenging, too. Some biological parents do not interact with us at all while they're making big decisions, and some end up being very involved. Some text regularly, requesting photos and updates on the baby while the baby is in our care. Sometimes they schedule weekly visits with the babies. One birth mom became such a constant in our life that my son asked if we could bake her cookies.

I am often blown away by the biological parents' gratitude.

Melody* was one of the most beautiful babies I'd ever cared for, and I met her parents a couple of times. When they came to take her home, it was as though she was the only one in the room. When they thanked me for taking care of her, my lip started to quiver.

I had also never met Jibraan's dad, either, when I placed him in his arms the day they went home together. "From the bottom of my heart ... I can't tell you what you've done for me," he said. I remember that he towered over me, the size of a linebacker, clenching his jaw to keep the tears from spilling down his cheeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P64Ih_0kP1AC1q00

Photo by Stacey Natal/Total City Girl , used with permission.

Big smiles and on the phone.

When I wave goodbye to the social workers at the agency after introducing each baby to their forever family, I always wonder how long it will be before I get to hold another baby.

I don't get attached to each baby, per se. But I get attached to having a baby, to taking care of a baby. I resent my empty arms, and I feel like I've lost my purpose. So each time I see the adoption agency's phone number pop up on caller ID, my heart skips a beat.

When the voice on the other end says, "Hi, Ann ... are you ready to take another baby?" my first thought is, "Baby! I'm getting a BABY!" That excitement lasts for at least 48 hours.

But even as the adrenaline calms down and the sleepless nights begin to take their toll, the experience of caring for each baby proves to be more than enough motivation for me to keep going.

The emotions that swell when my babies go home with any parent — their adoptive parents or their birth parents — are not just because of the emptiness I feel in my arms or even because of the happiness I have for my babies and their families.

The emotions I feel are because of the fullness in my heart and the gratitude I have for being a part of each of these babies' stories, even if it's just for a moment.

Comments / 5

Rose Red
1d ago

Women contemplating abortion would probably choose this path if they knew it is an option. They would have more time to consider adoption or getting their living situation sorted.

Reply
5
Related
Ingram Atkinson

Parents Refuse to Abort Severely Deformed Baby, Two Years Later He's a Thriving, Happy Child

When Sarah Heller and her partner Chris Eidam discovered that their unborn child, Brody, had a severe lip and cleft palate, they were faced with a difficult decision. Despite the potential challenges, they refused to consider abortion and decided to welcome their son into the world. Two years later, Brody is a happy and healthy little boy, and his parents couldn't be more proud of him.
Mary Duncan

“I want a baby, but not one like that,” man says to wife in front of friend’s crying infant

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Having a child is very hard - all parents know this for certain. Sure, there is joy and fulfillment and satisfaction in being a parent, but mostly it’s a lot of work, a lot of grief, a lot of worrying and caring for a little person who wouldn’t for a second regard your needs, because as a child that is not their job.
Abby Joseph

Woman Raising Triplets Watches Them With a Baby Monitor While Taking Breaks Outside and Leaving Them Alone Inside

With an immense amount of responsibility on her shoulders, a young mother raising triplets alone was desperately in need of a breather. She thought it would be okay to relax outside and watch them with the baby monitor, but her fiance and his family said it was not a good idea because it might be dangerous. She recently went to Reddit to explain her case.
Ingram Atkinson

Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy

Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.

It was a typical evening in the High Hill development of Logan Township, New Jersey, where 41-year-old United States Marine Gunnery Sgt. James Sutton lived with his wife, 32-year-old Vivian, and their 7-year-old daughter, Stacy, in their split-level home on Arrowood Place. James worked as the operations chief of recruiting at the 4th Marine Corps Headquarters at the Philadelphia Naval Base, and Vivian worked for a check-cashing business in Philadelphia.
LOGAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Upworthy

Adorable baby rhino tries to 'protect' mom from doctors as they try to treat her: 'So brave'

Usually, animal moms are overly protective of their babies. But this video proves that it is true the other way around too. In a Reddit video, a rhino is seen being treated by two doctors while her calf, which doesn't quite understand what is going on, first sniffs her mother before trying to push away the doctors from her. When the men put some liquid on the mother's wound, the baby rhino again tries to unsuccessfully stop them.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
DOPE Quick Reads

A new mother seeks childcare for her newborn- Says the baby's grandmother asked that she be paid $20 an hour each time

The mother of a newborn recently began questioning the relationship she and her mother shared. Having just delivered a newborn baby, the mother, who we call "Stacy," wished to remain anonymous while sharing her interaction. Stacy revealed that she was astonished when her own mother, the grandmother of her daughter, asked that she be paid $20 an hour to babysit the baby. [i]
Upworthy

Upworthy

160K+
Followers
4K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Upworthy is comprised of upworthy.com, good.is, leapsmag.com, megaphone.upworthy.com, and scoop.upworthy.com

 https://upworthy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy