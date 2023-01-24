Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Chapter and alumni host breakfast and toy show
VERSAILLES — On Saturday, Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to noon, the Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni will be hosting an Omelet Breakfast to recognize the local agriculturalist and promote the agriculture industry. There will be free omelet breakfasts for all in attendance. This breakfast is free but will require an RSVP to ensure proper breakfast.
Daily Advocate
Light Foundation hosts Youth Wild Turkey Hunt
GREENVILLE — The Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded in 2001 by three-time Super Bowl Champion and New England Patriot Matt Light and his wife, Susie, is gearing up for its 14th annual Youth Wild Turkey Hunt, scheduled to kick off on Friday, April 14 and wrap up on Sunday, April 16, 2023. The actual hunt will take place on Saturday and Sunday, on the grounds of the Foundation’s 450-plus acre facility, Chenoweth Trails, in Greenville, Ohio, as well as on land all over Darke County cleared for access by local land owners. A kick-off dinner, safety training and orientation for all participating youth hunters will take place at Chenoweth Trails on April 14.
Daily Advocate
Greenville FFA begins strawberry sale
GREENVILLE — The Greenville FFA is starting strawberry sales. The strawberries are fresh from the Florida Farm Bureau and are being sold by FFA members until Feb. 10. The chapter is selling a flat of strawberries or half a flat of strawberries. A flat of strawberries contains eight one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries and a half flat contains four one-pound clear clam-shell containers of strawberries.
Daily Advocate
Midmark announces technical scholarships
VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp., the only clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, recently announced the company is accepting applications for three 2023 technical scholarships. Interested high school seniors who meet all requirements should apply online at 2023 Midmark Awards and Scholarships by Friday, Feb. 24.
Daily Advocate
FFA chapter plans Soup & Sandwich Social
VERSAILLES — Versailles FFA & FFA Alumni Soup & Sandwich Social set for Feb. 4. The Soup and Sandwich Social will be held in conjunction with Versailles home basketball games. The varsity boys will go against Anna and the junior varisty and varsity girls will take on Covington. The...
Daily Advocate
Edison State to host Open House
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Monday, Feb. 20. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Daily Advocate
Celebrate Shrove at the Shrine
MARIA STEIN — On Shrove Tuesday, Feb. 21, also commonly referred to as Fat Tuesday, the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will be hosting a free pancake dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. The dinner will be held on the third floor in The Upper Room. Shrove Tuesday...
Daily Advocate
FM plans kindergarten registration
PITSBURG — Franklin Monroe Elementary kindergarten registration and screening for the 2023-2024 school year will be held on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6. Parents will need to schedule an appointment for registration and screening by contacting the school at 937-947-1327 or 937-947-1206. Registration packets will be provided to parents at the child’s appointment.
Daily Advocate
Arcanum and Ansonia swim compete in two meets over the weekend
DARKE COUNTY — It was a busy weekend of swim for Arcanum High School and Ansonia High School. Both schools competed at the Troy Christian swim meet on Jan. 20 at the Robinson Branch YMCA and then competed in the St. Henry Swim Invitational on Jan. 21 at the Celina YMCA.
Daily Advocate
GHS, FLHS, and VHS Gymnastics Compete at Elk Invitational
CENTERVILLE — Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and Versailles High School traveled to Centerville to compete in the Elk Invitational on Jan. 21, 2023. Competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Godard, senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaart, and freshman Gabi Hartzell. Goddard scored an 8.00 in vault and 8.80 on floor. Leensvaart scored 8.55 on beam and 8.35 on floor with an increase of 2.55 in her all around score. Cleere scored an 8.60 on floor and also saw a 1.15 increase on an event with a 1.45 increase in her all around score. Hartzell scored a 7.45 in vault and a 7.10 on floor with an all around event increase of 1.30. Greenville overall increased their total score by 1.45 points in this invitational.
