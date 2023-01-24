CENTERVILLE — Greenville High School, Fort Loramie High School, and Versailles High School traveled to Centerville to compete in the Elk Invitational on Jan. 21, 2023. Competing for Greenville High School included senior Alice Godard, senior Katelynn Cleere, junior Erin Leensvaart, and freshman Gabi Hartzell. Goddard scored an 8.00 in vault and 8.80 on floor. Leensvaart scored 8.55 on beam and 8.35 on floor with an increase of 2.55 in her all around score. Cleere scored an 8.60 on floor and also saw a 1.15 increase on an event with a 1.45 increase in her all around score. Hartzell scored a 7.45 in vault and a 7.10 on floor with an all around event increase of 1.30. Greenville overall increased their total score by 1.45 points in this invitational.

GREENVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO