Warming temperatures into the weekend
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Northerly upper level winds will persist today, continuing to draw down colder air from the north. This will keep temperatures across the state this afternoon well below average, even though it will be a degree or two warmer than yesterday. Sunny skies and calm conditions will persist this afternoon. Westerly upper level winds […]
KRQE News 13
Cold air will continue as breezes die down
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The storm system that impacted New Mexico on Monday brought the first blast of cold air to the state, and a north-south oriented jet stream will continue to draw cold air from Canada down to our neck of the woods this week. Tomorrow may be even colder in some locations even though breezes will die down and more sunshine will return tomorrow. Thursday’s highs are going to stay in the 40s south and 20s north, mid to upper 30s here in Albuquerque.
KRQE News 13
Colder air moves in behind latest storm
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Heavy snow fell across parts of New Mexico last night through this morning as another winter storm moved through New Mexico. A couple of inches fell in the Rio Grande Valley from Socorro to T or C. The East Mountains as Roswell also picked up a couple of inches of snowfall. Meanwhile, areas like Clovis picked up as much as 8″. The snow moved out by noon, but another round of snow is developing along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains this evening. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 2-6″ of snow is possible.
KRQE News 13
Temperatures stay cold through Friday
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Veteran’s U-Haul stolen with precious...
KRQE News 13
Cold continues with light snow chances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Snow is developing again tonight along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. This snow pushes all the way down to the Roswell area where it is switching over to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 1-6″ of snow is possible. Snow will end by 7 am Wednesday.
KRQE News 13
Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass. Forecast Continues...
KRQE News 13
One of the coldest days this winter arrives Thursday
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Freezing fog is developing tonight out around Clines Corners on I-40. A Freezing Fog Advisory is in effect until 8 am Thursday. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average. It will be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this winter here in the metro Thursday afternoon.
KRQE News 13
Colder weather continues to move in
Colder air continues to move into New Mexico through Thursday. High temperatures will sit 10-20° below average before warming up this weekend. Light snow continues to fall across parts of northern and eastern New Mexico Wednesday evening. Snow showers will wrap up by 10 pm. It will be a very cold night across the state though with lows dropping into the 20s down south, teens across most of New Mexico, and some single digits and below-zero across the northern part of the state. The cold trend will continue Thursday afternoon when high temperatures will stay 10-20° below average.
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
KRQE News 13
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
KRQE News 13
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Quick-hitting storm could drop a foot of snow at Tahoe; Frigid temps to follow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A quick-hitting storm to cap the weekend at Lake Tahoe will bring gusty winds, up to a foot of snow and possible sub-zero temperatures. Ahead of the snow, southwest winds will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Winds will gust up to 30 mph and up to 80 mph on Sierra ridge tops which may result in some mountain recreational impacts, the National Weather Service said in a special statement.
24 inches of snow could hit Colorado mountain town
Ahead of a drastic temperature plunge set to hit parts of Colorado to close out the weekend, big snow is expected to land in the northwest corner of the state. According to the National Weather Service, between 18 to 24 inches of snow will be hitting the city of Steamboat Springs from Thursday morning to Saturday afternoon. Current mapping shows that some peaks in the area may get even more – up to 36 inches. It's also worth noting that OpenSnow is calling for 34 inches at Steamboat Resort over the next five days.
If you do anything in your yard this winter, do this
If you love landscaping, but are thinking about taking the winter months off…think again!
KRQE News 13
Capilla Prescribed Burn in Manzano Mountains planned for end of month
MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (KRQE) – The Cibola National Forest and National Grasslands fire crews are preparing to conduct a prescribed burn in the Manzano Mountains as early as January 31, 2023. Fire officials say the burn area is located near the Red Canyon Recreation Site approximately 6 miles northwest of the town of Mountainair.
PHOTOS: Monday storm leads to snowfall for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday, Jan. 23 New Mexico was hit with a strong wind storm. The next morning some of the state woke up to snow which caused a variety of closings and difficult driving conditions. Some areas like Clovis saw 6 to 8 inches of snow. View viewer photos below of snow from […]
KOAT 7
Snow totals from across New Mexico
A winter storm brought heavy snow to some parts of New Mexico. Here's an interactive look at how much snow fell throughout the state. This is preliminary data from the National Weather Service in Albuquerque. Data could be incomplete as snow totals continue to be reported.
Awesome Satellite Images Show Colorado Almost Completely Covered In Snow
The National Weather Service just shared amazing satellite images of a snow-covered Colorado. When was the last time you saw the Centennial State almost completely covered in snow?. The two satellite images below were captured on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 10:26 in the morning. With the exception of a...
KRQE News 13
Snow and slick travel for Tuesday morning commute
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow is coming down in eastern New Mexico this morning, and roads are snowy and slick from overnight snow in parts of the I-25 corridor, east mountains and east plains. Forecast Continues Below. Albuquerque: Bernalillo County requests millions from state for road projects. Legislature: New...
