WGAU

US charges 3 in plot to kill Iranian-American author

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Justice Department has charged three men in a plot to kill an Iranian American author and activist who has spoken out against human rights abuses in Iran, officials said Friday. The men, Rafat Amirov, 43, of Iran, Polad Omarov, 38, of the Czech...
YONKERS, NY

