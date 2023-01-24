Read full article on original website
Here’s What Stood Out in Celtics’ Loss vs. Knicks: Boston’s Offense Hurts Its Defense in Overtime Defeat
View the original article to see embedded media. Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics lost their third-straight game, suffering a stinging 120-117 overtime defeat at the hands of their rival from New York. Boston generated a ton of quality shots that didn't go down, but as the evening went...
76ers’ Joel Embiid Won’t Start at 2023 NBA All-Star Game
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on pace to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, he won't be a starter this season. On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starters from each conference. From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be a captain, while Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell will also get the starting nod.
Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets
Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Leaves Game vs. Suns with Ankle Injury
When it rains, it pours for the Dallas Mavericks this season. Just as they started to get healthier with the return of Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith, down went Christian Wood with a finger fracture last week. And now, things have gotten even worse, as MVP candidate Luka Doncic went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Mavs' Thursday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
Ben Simmons’ One Word to Describe Game vs. 76ers’ Joel Embiid
It didn’t take long before Ben Simmons was switched onto Joel Embiid during Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Within the first couple of minutes of the game, the South Philly crowd roared as the two battled it out. For the first time...
Lakers Rumors: LA Interested in Trading for Scoring Guard Who is a Favorite Player of LeBron James
A tough injury history for Caris LeVert has kept him under the radar, but when healthy, he is one of the top young shooting guards in the league. His ability to score at will is a perfect fit for the Lakers — especially off the bench —. He's also someone that Lakers superstar LeBron James heavily endorses.
Pascal Siakam scores 26, Raptors top Pacific-leading Kings
Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Pacific Division-leading Sacramento Kings 113-95 on Wednesday night. “I like him shooting all those perimeter shots,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam. “He just got back in command of the game.”. Fred VanVleet...
Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview
HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder. Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of...
Healthier, well-balanced Magic beat Pacers for 3rd victory in 4 games
ORLANDO, Fla. — The challenges Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is facing now aren’t the same ones he faced earlier in the season. He and the team embraced the early-season demands but welcome the ones they’re facing now even more. The Magic (19-29) had nearly their entire...
Jordan Poole Reacts to Steph Curry Getting Ejected
The Golden State Warriors won a thriller against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Surviving a late-game ejection of superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to defeat the Grizzlies behind a game-winning layup from Jordan Poole. It was Poole's early-clock three that frustrated Curry to the point...
Ben Simmons benched late in Nets’ loss to Sixers
PHILADELPHIA — This is what Jacque Vaughn means when he says Ben Simmons needs to play an entire game with force. Not just intermittent spurts of aggression when he so chooses. Simmons went scoreless in the first half of the Nets’ 137-133 loss to the Sixers in his first...
Nuggets fall to Bucks without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray available
MILWAUKEE — The Nuggets’ best chance of stealing one on the road wore a black jacket and dark pants and never stepped foot on the court for Wednesday’s game. Nikola Jokic missed the second night of Denver’s back-to-back tending to a sore hamstring, and the Nuggets fell, 107-99, to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic warmed up prior to the contest, which suggested the decision to hold him out was more maintenance than injury related.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Has Huge Second Half In Milwaukee Bucks’ Win Against Shorthanded Denver Nuggets
By his standards, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo got off to a slow start Wednesday against the Denver Nuggets. He finished strong by scoring 24 of his game-high 33 points in the second half in a 107-99 victory. He did most of the damage at the foul line, making 15 of 22 free throws.
At a Crossroads: What Route Do Mavs Take to Get Off Mediocrity Treadmill?
Whether the Dallas Mavericks' front office wants to hear it or not, the fact of the matter is that its roster is mediocre despite having a generational superstar in Luka Doncic who is nearly averaging a triple-double with 33.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. As much as...
