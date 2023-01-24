ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

76ers’ Joel Embiid Won’t Start at 2023 NBA All-Star Game

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is on pace to make the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. However, he won't be a starter this season. On Thursday night, the NBA revealed the starters from each conference. From the Eastern Conference, Giannis Antetokoumpo will be a captain, while Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell will also get the starting nod.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Doc Rivers: 76ers Were on ‘Wrong Side’ of Emotions vs. Nets

Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets didn’t feel like a normal late January game. Instead, it had the intensity of a Game 7 playoff matchup between two division rivals. The outcome was fitting, considering the game was a part of the league’s new “Rivals Week.”
BROOKLYN, NY
Centre Daily

Mavs BREAKING: Luka Doncic Leaves Game vs. Suns with Ankle Injury

When it rains, it pours for the Dallas Mavericks this season. Just as they started to get healthier with the return of Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith, down went Christian Wood with a finger fracture last week. And now, things have gotten even worse, as MVP candidate Luka Doncic went down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the Mavs' Thursday night matchup with the Phoenix Suns.
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Ben Simmons’ One Word to Describe Game vs. 76ers’ Joel Embiid

It didn’t take long before Ben Simmons was switched onto Joel Embiid during Wednesday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Within the first couple of minutes of the game, the South Philly crowd roared as the two battled it out. For the first time...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Pascal Siakam scores 26, Raptors top Pacific-leading Kings

Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 11 rebounds as the Toronto Raptors beat the Pacific Division-leading Sacramento Kings 113-95 on Wednesday night. “I like him shooting all those perimeter shots,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam. “He just got back in command of the game.”. Fred VanVleet...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Centre Daily

Charlotte Hornets at Phoenix Suns Game Preview

HORNETS - QUESTIONABLE: LaMelo Ball (L ankle, R wrist) DOUBTFUL: Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) OUT: Kelly Oubre (L Hand surgery). SUNS- OUT Deandre Ayton, Cameron Payne (foot), Landry Shamet (foot), Devin Booker (groin), Jae Crowder. Well, the Charlotte Hornets weren't able to collect their first three-game winning streak of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Centre Daily

Healthier, well-balanced Magic beat Pacers for 3rd victory in 4 games

ORLANDO, Fla. — The challenges Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley is facing now aren’t the same ones he faced earlier in the season. He and the team embraced the early-season demands but welcome the ones they’re facing now even more. The Magic (19-29) had nearly their entire...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

Jordan Poole Reacts to Steph Curry Getting Ejected

The Golden State Warriors won a thriller against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Surviving a late-game ejection of superstar point guard Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to defeat the Grizzlies behind a game-winning layup from Jordan Poole. It was Poole's early-clock three that frustrated Curry to the point...
MEMPHIS, TN
Centre Daily

Ben Simmons benched late in Nets’ loss to Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — This is what Jacque Vaughn means when he says Ben Simmons needs to play an entire game with force. Not just intermittent spurts of aggression when he so chooses. Simmons went scoreless in the first half of the Nets’ 137-133 loss to the Sixers in his first...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Nuggets fall to Bucks without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray available

MILWAUKEE — The Nuggets’ best chance of stealing one on the road wore a black jacket and dark pants and never stepped foot on the court for Wednesday’s game. Nikola Jokic missed the second night of Denver’s back-to-back tending to a sore hamstring, and the Nuggets fell, 107-99, to the Milwaukee Bucks. Jokic warmed up prior to the contest, which suggested the decision to hold him out was more maintenance than injury related.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy